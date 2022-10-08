Steven Schumacher praises ‘clinical’ Plymouth after beating Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steven Schumacher praises ‘clinical’ Plymouth after beating Accrington

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 6:46 pm
Steven Schumacher praised his ‘clinical’ Plymouth side after beating Accrington (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Steven Schumacher praised his ‘clinical’ Plymouth side after beating Accrington (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher praised his table-topping side for a fourth League One win on the spin following their 3-0 victory over Accrington at Home Park.

Goals from strikers Niall Ennis, Sam Cosgrove and Ryan Hardie secured the points with Plymouth defender Dan Scarr and Stanley skipper Seamus Conneely both sent off in the first half.

Schumacher, the division’s manager of the month, said: “It’s another three points on the board and I’m just glad to come out of it with another win because it was a tough game.

“It’s brilliant and so good to have them all [strikers] in form. They complement each other really well. If one striker starts the other two can come on and make an impact.

“It was two strikers starting and Ryan comes on and gets a counter-attack goal from a brilliant ball by Adam Randell, another sub who came on and made a good impact.”

Schumacher added: “I thought Accrington played really well, especially for the 25 minutes probably until we scored.

“They started lively, had loads of energy and pressed us well and forced us into a few mistakes. So credit to them for that.

“But once we got the goal I thought we settled down a little bit. The sending off made the game a little bit scrappy for a spell.

“In the second half we were clinical with the two chances we got and just glad we got the three points.

“Accrington don’t fear anyone the way they play. They’ve had a good start and they’d won three in a row.

“We had to be ready for that because it was never going to be an easy game and we were under no illusions about that.

“We managed to find a way to win without playing at our best. It’s another victory and another clean sheet.”

As for the 39th minute double dismissal of Scarr and Conneely, Schumacher said: “I thought it was just two lads who went for the ball, committed to the challenge and both kind of missed the ball and collided with each other. So common sense would say just book both players.

“At half-time we said keep a good shape 4-4-1 and get support to Sam when we could.”

Stanley boss John Coleman was pleased with his side’s performances despite the result.

He said: “The 3-0 definitely hasn’t reflected the game. Even the most green-eyed Plymouth fan has got to recognise that.

“The stats will get distorted because we are throwing everyone forward at 2-0 trying to get back into the game. Then they can counter on us, hit us on the break and have a few shots late on in the game.

“Stats say they had five shots on target but I can’t remember five shots on target. One the ref gave the corner for, the keeper never saved it. It went wide so that is one taken off and the three goals.

“The third goal should never have counted because it is a foul on our player. But that is football for you. Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.

“I thought for a big period of that game we were the better team and they know that. If we play like that, we will win more games than we lose.

“We gifted them a goal, the one thing we need to brush up on is our ball retention.

“Plymouth are good on the counter and they score the only time they had been near our goal in the opening 25 minutes.

“They scored their second goal with their second shot on target, which was a body blow for us.

“We took the game to them and you couldn’t tell who was top of the league in the first half.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Pierre Gasly came close to colliding with a recovery vehicle at the start of the Japanese Grand Prix. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Pierre Gasly says tractor on track at Japanese Grand Prix could have killed him
Nyck de Vries enters Formula One with AlphaTauri from next season (David Davies/PA)
Nyck de Vries hails Max Verstappen’s big brother role in landing F1 seat
Nathan Aspinall will play in his first World Grand Prix final after beating world number one Gerwyn Price in the final four (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nathan Aspinall beats Gerwyn Price to set up final clash with Michael van Gerwen
Eder Militao celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Real Madrid bounce back with win at Getafe
Millie Bright, right, captained England in Friday’s victory over the United States (Nick Potts/PA).
The future’s Bright: Millie says Lionesses can reach ‘another level’
Ben White has been backed to force his way into England’s World Cup squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal’s Ben White to make England’s World Cup squad
Patrick Vieira’s side face Leeds on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)
Patrick Vieira believes Crystal Palace have deserved more this season
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has lost none of his energy despite a seventh-year drop in form (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp dismisses idea seven-year glitch is behind Liverpool’s troubles
Steve Cooper accepts he might have to change his philosophy to stop Nottingham Forest’s rot (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper accepts change may be necessary as he bids to keep Forest up

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issues for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
3
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer makes six-hour trip
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after making wrong turn up dead end street in Countesswells

More from Press and Journal

The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issues for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army. Image: SNS
Scotland to face former champions Spain and Norway in Euro 2024 qualifiers
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City: Ross Draper targets run of form after victory on the road against…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Backhill Steading at Kemnay was previously a mill and is for sale at price over £500,000.
Six delightful homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Do youngsters need to be protected against extreme porn?
Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters?
Deklyn Davidson crashed on the B999 at the Tillyeve junction. Supplied by Google
'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that…
Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United.
ANALYSIS: Major questions raised by nightmare performance from Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde Aberdeen

Editor's Picks