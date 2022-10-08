Car share pals can bore each other on way home – Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Car share pals can bore each other on way home – Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 6:46 pm
Steve Cotterill praised his goal scorers (Simon Marper/PA)
Steve Cotterill praised his goal scorers (Simon Marper/PA)

Steve Cotterill saluted ex-Coventry pair Tom Bayliss and Jordan Shipley as Shrewsbury made it three home wins on the spin with a 2-1 win over 10-man MK Dons.

The former Sky Blues and car share pals both struck in a first half the home side dominated.

But what promised to be a comfortable three points did not quite go to plan as Zak Jules headed the Dons back into contention after the break.

Even Dawson Devoy’s red card for a tackle on Shipley five minutes later did not deter the visitors, who finished strongly but could not salvage a draw.

“That’s good for them, they can bore each other in the car on the way home,” smiled Cotterill of his goal heroes as Town climbed to ninth. “But I am sure it will be a happy car.

“I am happy with the result, but I spoke to the boys about a couple of things where we could have done better.

“The game is never finished until you have finished learning from it. And playing against 10 men is difficult no matter who you play.

“We could have been three or four up in the first half and in total command. But 2-0 is a tricky scoreline against any team.”

The loss of defender Matt Pennington to a groin problem before half-time left the Shrews vulnerable at set pieces, to Cotterill’s concern.

“Every time they got a corner I was a bit nervous because they have some big boys who crash in there,” he said. “I hoped we would get away it and I have to be thankful it only bit us once.”

On Town’s lofty position after 12 games, boss Cotterill added: “We probably could have been higher but you shouldn’t look back, only forward.

“And ninth is a lot better than being 18th.”

It is a far better position than third bottom, where MK Dons find themselves.

“We weren’t good enough defensively first half,” said manager Liam Manning.

“We didn’t show enough aggression to deal with their directness, desire to go and attack the ball or disciplined enough to defend the set pieces.

“We carried a threat going forward and won a lot of corners in the first half and got into some dangerous areas. It is the moments at the other end where we are fragile and concede too easily.

“What this club has to be built on, and any successful team in any division, is being hard to beat and to show the right behaviours, which we didn’t have.”

Manning had no complaints about Devoy’s red card, saying: “I haven’t seen it back but I heard it was. Despite that we still took the game to them, which is how we should have started on the front foot and positively.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Pierre Gasly came close to colliding with a recovery vehicle at the start of the Japanese Grand Prix. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Pierre Gasly says tractor on track at Japanese Grand Prix could have killed him
Nyck de Vries enters Formula One with AlphaTauri from next season (David Davies/PA)
Nyck de Vries hails Max Verstappen’s big brother role in landing F1 seat
Nathan Aspinall will play in his first World Grand Prix final after beating world number one Gerwyn Price in the final four (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nathan Aspinall beats Gerwyn Price to set up final clash with Michael van Gerwen
Eder Militao celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Real Madrid bounce back with win at Getafe
Millie Bright, right, captained England in Friday’s victory over the United States (Nick Potts/PA).
The future’s Bright: Millie says Lionesses can reach ‘another level’
Ben White has been backed to force his way into England’s World Cup squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal’s Ben White to make England’s World Cup squad
Patrick Vieira’s side face Leeds on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)
Patrick Vieira believes Crystal Palace have deserved more this season
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has lost none of his energy despite a seventh-year drop in form (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp dismisses idea seven-year glitch is behind Liverpool’s troubles
Steve Cooper accepts he might have to change his philosophy to stop Nottingham Forest’s rot (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper accepts change may be necessary as he bids to keep Forest up

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issues for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
3
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer makes six-hour trip
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after making wrong turn up dead end street in Countesswells

More from Press and Journal

The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issues for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army. Image: SNS
Scotland to face former champions Spain and Norway in Euro 2024 qualifiers
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City: Ross Draper targets run of form after victory on the road against…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Backhill Steading at Kemnay was previously a mill and is for sale at price over £500,000.
Six delightful homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Do youngsters need to be protected against extreme porn?
Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters?
Deklyn Davidson crashed on the B999 at the Tillyeve junction. Supplied by Google
'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that…
Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United.
ANALYSIS: Major questions raised by nightmare performance from Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde Aberdeen

Editor's Picks