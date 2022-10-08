Gareth Ainsworth hails Wycombe defending in Oxford win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Gareth Ainsworth hails Wycombe defending in Oxford win

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 6:55 pm
Gareth Ainsworth (Nigel French/PA)
Gareth Ainsworth (Nigel French/PA)

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth thought his team defended “unbelievably well” in the 1-0 win at local rivals Oxford.

But his first thoughts were for the man who was rushed to hospital following a medical emergency in the main stand during the first half, which resulted in a 45-minute delay in play.

Chris Forino’s header from Alfie Mawson’s long cross after 33 minutes won the match for the Chairboys, who were also indebted to a penalty save by Max Stryjek from Cameron Brannagan in the 13th minute.

Ainsworth said: “All our thoughts, best wishes and prayers are to the man who collapsed.

“Soon after Max’s penalty save someone collapsed in the stand with a suspected heart problem.

“Thankfully the news that we’ve head is that he’s in a stable condition in hospital and so fingers crossed, best wishes to the person concerned.

“Oxford handled it really well, the stewards were great and both sets of supporters deserve credit for the way they behaved.

“Onto the game, which seems secondary after that, but the lads were superb. They defended unbelievably well.

“Oxford have got injuries, I’ve got injuries, that’s why both teams are where they are at the moment and it was a big, big game for both teams.

“I have to empathise with Karl (Robinson) – when you can’t put your best players on the pitch you struggle for points. I think come the second half of the season both clubs will be flying.

“So to get the win for me was really needed and very special. My players, staff and our fans were with me today.

“Alfie Mawson’s pass for the goal – those moments show why he was called up for England and why he played in the Premier League. To my mind he’s the best centre half in League One.

“He’s had injuries but we’re looking after him and credit to our medical team because he’s looking a million dollars at the moment.

“It was a brilliant pass, but I want to talk about the header as well. There was a lot still for Chris Forino to do with that.

“For a boy who’s been through the mill in his life, and who’s been released here, there and everywhere, I thought he had a fantastic performance today.

“And what a header, in a local derby. It was just a brilliant moment for him and he’ll remember that for a long time.

“Would also credit Max for his double penalty save.

“I’m really, really proud of the boys and there are real positives for the clubs with a good, young group coming through. They will come through in a year or so, but that was important now because we needed that win.”

Oxford boss Karl Robinson is under increasing pressure with this defeat leaving the U’s above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Robinson said: “The important aspect of the game was the fan who was taken ill. A person’s health is the main priority.

“When we came out after the break we stuttered a little bit trying to find our rhythm.

“But no-one can tell me we weren’t the best team today with 28 or 29 shots in total and we were camped consistently in their half.

“Their lad scores a wonder of a header from 16 yards out.

“At the end of the day, I’m not silly – results are the single most important thing in the game. And right now results aren’t good enough.

“I’ll take all the flak – that’s part of my job. I will take all the flak that is going and I know how hard I work to try to make sure my players get protected right through all of this.

“To get just a point from the last four games is incredibly frustrating, especially when our XG is the third highest in the division.

“We just have to roll with the punches.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Pierre Gasly came close to colliding with a recovery vehicle at the start of the Japanese Grand Prix. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Pierre Gasly says tractor on track at Japanese Grand Prix could have killed him
Nyck de Vries enters Formula One with AlphaTauri from next season (David Davies/PA)
Nyck de Vries hails Max Verstappen’s big brother role in landing F1 seat
Nathan Aspinall will play in his first World Grand Prix final after beating world number one Gerwyn Price in the final four (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nathan Aspinall beats Gerwyn Price to set up final clash with Michael van Gerwen
Eder Militao celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Real Madrid bounce back with win at Getafe
Millie Bright, right, captained England in Friday’s victory over the United States (Nick Potts/PA).
The future’s Bright: Millie says Lionesses can reach ‘another level’
Ben White has been backed to force his way into England’s World Cup squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal’s Ben White to make England’s World Cup squad
Patrick Vieira’s side face Leeds on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)
Patrick Vieira believes Crystal Palace have deserved more this season
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has lost none of his energy despite a seventh-year drop in form (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp dismisses idea seven-year glitch is behind Liverpool’s troubles
Steve Cooper accepts he might have to change his philosophy to stop Nottingham Forest’s rot (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper accepts change may be necessary as he bids to keep Forest up

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issues for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
3
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer makes six-hour trip
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after making wrong turn up dead end street in Countesswells

More from Press and Journal

The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issues for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army. Image: SNS
Scotland to face former champions Spain and Norway in Euro 2024 qualifiers
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City: Ross Draper targets run of form after victory on the road against…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Backhill Steading at Kemnay was previously a mill and is for sale at price over £500,000.
Six delightful homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Do youngsters need to be protected against extreme porn?
Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters?
Deklyn Davidson crashed on the B999 at the Tillyeve junction. Supplied by Google
'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that…
Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United.
ANALYSIS: Major questions raised by nightmare performance from Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde Aberdeen

Editor's Picks