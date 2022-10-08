Auston Trusty backed to make USA’s World Cup squad by Blues boss John Eustace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Auston Trusty backed to make USA’s World Cup squad by Blues boss John Eustace

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 7:03 pm
Auston Trusty impressed against Bristol City (Jacob King/PA)
Auston Trusty impressed against Bristol City (Jacob King/PA)

Birmingham head coach John Eustace claimed Auston Trusty should go to the World Cup after his two goals helped Birmingham beat Bristol City 3-0 at St. Andrew’s.

On-loan Arsenal defender Trusty, 24, scored his first goals in English football before Dion Sanderson bundled home a late third.

Trusty broke the deadlock in the third minute when he rose highest to meet Tahith Chong’s corner and stabbed home a second on the line after his header from Hannibal Mejbri’s deep free-kick had bounced off a post.

On-loan Wolves defender Sanderson bundled home from a yard out in the 76th minute, from another Chong corner, for his first goal for the club to seal the points.

Eustace believes Trusty, who has represented the United States at Under-23 level, should be in the full squad to go to Qatar next month.

“He should be on that plane definitely,” said Eustace. “It’s definitely not too late.

“I’ve spoken to the US manager (Gregg Berhalter) and I have told him how well he is doing.

“It’s important they see that and understand he’s playing in one of the toughest leagues in Europe, week-in, week-out, against top players.

“I think they’ve watched a couple of games on video but I’ve told them to get the scouts out and watch him play.

“He (Berhalter) should come and watch him himself.”

Eustace believes Trusty is heading for the top and is only going to grow as a player.

“He’s a special talent and he is going to be a top player going forward,” said Eustace.

“He’s getting better. He’s a young player who has come from the MLS into a very tough league in the Championship and he’s got good players around him.

“He’s in a good environment to develop and that’s what I want.

“The way he applies himself and his positive attitude is excellent and it rubs off on everyone.

“We’re very happy to have the player playing for Birmingham City and we’re very lucky to have him playing for us.”

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson accused some of his players of being “invisible”, showing fear and not taking responsibility.

The Robins conceded all three goals from set-pieces and failed to force an effort on target.

Their 16 goals conceded away from home is the second highest in all four divisions after Leicester’s 17 in the Premier League.

“What disappointed me was the way some players out there were invisible,” said Pearson.

“What went right? Nothing. It was a very poor performance. Too many individuals were way, way below the levels of performance we have come to expect.

“We got a reaction at half-time when we made the three changes but then we conceded another poor goal.

“We know we have some important players unavailable but we have some good players out there who have been pretty good this season who have been invisible.

“I am very clear in what we showed them – it’s not the system, it’s mistakes.

“We didn’t show any positivity with our mindset and that’s to do with players not wanting to take responsibility.

“I would prefer players to be visible when they have a bad day. They allowed their fear to impact their performance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Pierre Gasly came close to colliding with a recovery vehicle at the start of the Japanese Grand Prix. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Pierre Gasly says tractor on track at Japanese Grand Prix could have killed him
Nyck de Vries enters Formula One with AlphaTauri from next season (David Davies/PA)
Nyck de Vries hails Max Verstappen’s big brother role in landing F1 seat
Nathan Aspinall will play in his first World Grand Prix final after beating world number one Gerwyn Price in the final four (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nathan Aspinall beats Gerwyn Price to set up final clash with Michael van Gerwen
Eder Militao celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Real Madrid bounce back with win at Getafe
Millie Bright, right, captained England in Friday’s victory over the United States (Nick Potts/PA).
The future’s Bright: Millie says Lionesses can reach ‘another level’
Ben White has been backed to force his way into England’s World Cup squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal’s Ben White to make England’s World Cup squad
Patrick Vieira’s side face Leeds on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)
Patrick Vieira believes Crystal Palace have deserved more this season
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has lost none of his energy despite a seventh-year drop in form (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp dismisses idea seven-year glitch is behind Liverpool’s troubles
Steve Cooper accepts he might have to change his philosophy to stop Nottingham Forest’s rot (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper accepts change may be necessary as he bids to keep Forest up

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issues for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
3
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer makes six-hour trip
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after making wrong turn up dead end street in Countesswells

More from Press and Journal

The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issues for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army. Image: SNS
Scotland to face former champions Spain and Norway in Euro 2024 qualifiers
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City: Ross Draper targets run of form after victory on the road against…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Backhill Steading at Kemnay was previously a mill and is for sale at price over £500,000.
Six delightful homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Do youngsters need to be protected against extreme porn?
Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters?
Deklyn Davidson crashed on the B999 at the Tillyeve junction. Supplied by Google
'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that…
Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United.
ANALYSIS: Major questions raised by nightmare performance from Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde Aberdeen

Editor's Picks