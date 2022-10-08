Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal’s Ben White to make England’s World Cup squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal’s Ben White to make England’s World Cup squad

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 10:32 pm
Ben White has been backed to force his way into England’s World Cup squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben White has been backed to force his way into England’s World Cup squad (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed Ben White to force himself into England’s World Cup squad.

The defender was a surprise omission from Gareth Southgate’s 28-man group for the Nations League games with Italy and Germany last month after a strong start to the new campaign.

It was a blow to the 24-year-old’s hopes of being selected for the winter tournament in Qatar but his cause was inadvertently helped this week when Kyle Walker sustained a groin injury which required surgery.

Walker’s versatility has been referenced as crucial by Southgate, who has used the Manchester City player both as a right-sided centre-back and full-back.

White has been a regular for Arsenal at right-back this season and his club manager feels his adaptability could aid his hopes of forcing his way into the Three Lions set-up again.

Arteta said: “Ben would be very comfortable playing on the right side of a back three as well as in the middle or as a full-back.

“If you ask me if he is ready to make that step (to England), then the answer is yes because he is a very confident boy, he gives you absolutely everything, he is always available and he has the courage to play under real pressure.”

While White’s selection at right-back this term has come as a surprise to many, Arteta revealed he always saw the defender as a potential full-back option when he signed from Brighton in 2021.

He has made the position his own, despite Takehiro Tomiyasu recently returning to full fitness, but the Arsenal boss has insisted a return to the middle of a back four is not out of the question during the coming weeks.

“We are really happy with where he is and obviously with the way William (Saliba) has been playing it makes sense for Ben to play there but that doesn’t mean he cannot play as a central defender,” Arteta added.

“We all believed he had the qualities to do that (right-back) role and the most important step, probably, was for him to believe that he could do it, to feel comfortable in that position and that this position could maximise his potential as well to give him another dimension as a player.

Arsenal v Fulham – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Ben White has been playing at right-back for Arsenal this season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“The fact that now he can play in various positions, I think makes him a more complete player and I think he’s very happy with that.”

White will not be directly up against Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold this weekend, but plenty of eyes will be on who fares best in that battle, especially if Southgate is present.

Alexander-Arnold failed to make an appearance for England last month but responded to his critics with a goal in the midweek win over Rangers.

Arteta was in no doubt about the qualities of the Reds’ academy graduate.

Liverpool v Rangers – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Anfield
Trent Alexander-Arnold (second left) scored during Liverpool’s Champions League win over Rangers in midweek (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I think it’s a very special talent,” he said of Alexander-Arnold. “He’s an attacking midfielder, a winger, a midfielder playing as a full-back.

“The way he can threaten the opponent, especially with his range of passing, his capability to play with the ball – he likes to play inside, to play outside, to play in different zones on the pitch and be so comfortable.

“And then what he adds offensively to the team every year is difficult to find in that position.”

