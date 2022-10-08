The future’s Bright: Millie says Lionesses can reach ‘another level’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The future’s Bright: Millie says Lionesses can reach ‘another level’

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 10:32 pm
Millie Bright, right, captained England in Friday’s victory over the United States (Nick Potts/PA).
Millie Bright, right, captained England in Friday’s victory over the United States (Nick Potts/PA).

England defender Millie Bright has emphasised the European champions can reach “another level” as they work towards next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Lionesses made history at the home Euros in July as victory over Germany at Wembley saw them secure their first piece of major silverware.

Since then, World Cup qualification has been secured, and on Friday the team returned to Wembley for a friendly against reigning world champions the United States, with a 2-1 win making it 21 victories in 23 matches unbeaten under Sarina Wiegman.

Bright, skipper during the contest in the absence of the injured Leah Williamson, said: “I don’t think people understand how difficult it is to come down from the tournament like we had.

“You’ve been on the highest of highs. Then to go into club football and back into internationals, it’s a lot harder than you might think.

“We have dealt with it as a group and it’s all about the mentality of where we want to get to.

“We don’t want to stay at the level of the Euros, even though we were successful. We want to grow even more, be even better and dominate games even more than we have done and really challenge ourselves.

“We have a mindset that two feet are always on the ground and stay humble. We are preparing now for a tournament and this game against the US, win or lose, we have to stay grounded and realise that the World Cup is still so far away from us.

“There’s a lot of time to work on things. We have ground it out and we were good in parts. But you have to remind yourself that there is another level to this group. That’s super-exciting as a player. I think that’s what keeps us grounded, the environment we have created.”

Then expanding on her feeling that England could hit a new level, the 29-year-old Chelsea defender said: “100 per cent (I think that).

“In the Euros we found a way to win. We’ve done our analysis on that and that’s what came through. Of course, there’s positives because we won it. But we know we can be better.

“The group we have is very competitive. We are motivated to be better.

“We know the World Cup is a different level. A different competition with different opponents in a different country. There are all those factors that you need to contend with.

“That’s what keeps you eager to be better. Every day in training higher standards are being demanded.”

The victory, in front of a crowd of 76,893, was a first for England since 2017 against the US, who beat them 2-1 in the semi-finals en route to winning the 2019 World Cup.

Asked if it was something of a statement, Bright said: “Yes, it was – but the World Cup is a long way away. That’s a tough US side at Wembley with an amazing crowd, we were always looking to send a message. But we focus on ourselves, we are always trying to better ourselves.

“We have a different mentality off the back of the summer, but we still know the journey we want to take and where we want to go.”

Georgia Stanway (left) and Lindsey Horan in action on Friday (Bradley Collyer/PA).
It was England’s first victory against the United States since 2017 (Bradley Collyer/PA).

The Lionesses took the lead via Lauren Hemp’s 10th-minute finish before Sophia Smith equalised just prior to the half-hour mark.

Georgia Stanway then netted what proved to be the winning goal three minutes later with a penalty awarded following a VAR check, with another soon after seeing Trinity Rodman’s effort for the US ruled out for offside.

England are next in action on Tuesday when they face the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium, and conclude their fixtures for 2022 by taking on Japan and Norway in Spain next month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Pierre Gasly came close to colliding with a recovery vehicle at the start of the Japanese Grand Prix. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Pierre Gasly says tractor on track at Japanese Grand Prix could have killed him
Nyck de Vries enters Formula One with AlphaTauri from next season (David Davies/PA)
Nyck de Vries hails Max Verstappen’s big brother role in landing F1 seat
Nathan Aspinall will play in his first World Grand Prix final after beating world number one Gerwyn Price in the final four (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nathan Aspinall beats Gerwyn Price to set up final clash with Michael van Gerwen
Eder Militao celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Real Madrid bounce back with win at Getafe
Ben White has been backed to force his way into England’s World Cup squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal’s Ben White to make England’s World Cup squad
Patrick Vieira’s side face Leeds on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)
Patrick Vieira believes Crystal Palace have deserved more this season
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has lost none of his energy despite a seventh-year drop in form (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp dismisses idea seven-year glitch is behind Liverpool’s troubles
Steve Cooper accepts he might have to change his philosophy to stop Nottingham Forest’s rot (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper accepts change may be necessary as he bids to keep Forest up
Antonio Conte (left) celebrated with Ben Davies after Tottenham’s victory at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Antonio Conte hails ‘top men’ as Tottenham end tough week with win at Brighton

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issues for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
3
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer makes six-hour trip
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after making wrong turn up dead end street in Countesswells

More from Press and Journal

The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issues for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army. Image: SNS
Scotland to face former champions Spain and Norway in Euro 2024 qualifiers
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City: Ross Draper targets run of form after victory on the road against…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Backhill Steading at Kemnay was previously a mill and is for sale at price over £500,000.
Six delightful homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Do youngsters need to be protected against extreme porn?
Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters?
Deklyn Davidson crashed on the B999 at the Tillyeve junction. Supplied by Google
'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that…
Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United.
ANALYSIS: Major questions raised by nightmare performance from Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde Aberdeen

Editor's Picks