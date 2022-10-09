Max Verstappen as confused as anyone after title confirmed amid chaos in Japan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Max Verstappen as confused as anyone after title confirmed amid chaos in Japan

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 3:41 pm
Max Verstappen claimed his second F1 drivers’ title after winning the Japanese Grand Prix (Toru Hanai/AP)
Max Verstappen claimed his second F1 drivers' title after winning the Japanese Grand Prix (Toru Hanai/AP)

Max Verstappen admits he did not immediately realise he had won the Formula One drivers’ championship as confusion reigned off the track as much as rain fell on it during an incident-filled Japanese Grand Prix.

There were only 28 laps completed in Suzuka but full points were awarded as the race resumed after a red flag had caused a delay of over two hours.

Verstappen took the chequered flag following a fine display after the restart and was crowned champion as Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was promoted to second after the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc has penalised for gaining an advantage having run off the track at the final corner.

Confusion hit the paddock as it was unclear if Verstappen had been awarded half-points due to the truncated nature of the race – before it was confirmed full points were given.

Even Red Bull’s social media accounts delayed announcing their man as double world-champion as his title victory – much like in Abu Dhabi last year – was anything but clear, even for the driver himself.

“When I crossed the line I didn’t believe that we would have won the title right there because I also didn’t know if we’re going to get full points or not,” said the Dutchman,

“But nevertheless a great, great day at the end we could race and the race itself we could manage really well with the car and the tyres so I’m very happy to win here.

Japanese Grand Prix result panel
Japanese Grand Prix result panel (PA Graphics)

“I found out, due to of course the five seconds (penalty) as well of Charles, that would give me the time. I don’t think everyone was 100 per cent sure at the end.

“So for me, during the race I had no clue what they were going to decide with the points. The main plan was to win the race but once I crossed the line I was thinking, ‘that was an amazing race, good points again but not world champion yet’.

“Then I was doing my interview after the race and suddenly my mechanics started to cheer and I was like, ‘what is going on?’

“I realised that Checo was second instead of Charles but I didn’t know if it was full points, half points or 75 per cent points because you’re reading through the rules.

Verstappen was untouchable in the rain when the Japanese Grand Prix finally restarted.
Verstappen was untouchable in the rain when the Japanese Grand Prix finally restarted. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

“Then Tom (Wood, FIA media delegate) came to me and said that I was world champion and then suddenly people were saying, ‘no you still need a point’.

“So it was a bit weird but eventually we had enough points so then we were world champions again.”

Verstappen led from the front to claim victory, Perez completing a Red Bull one-two after Leclerc was handed a five-second penalty having run wide at the final corner and gaining an advantage.

The news, which confirmed Verstappen’s title, came shortly after the end of the race as Leclerc said he had no issues with the penalty.

“Well I don’t have much to say,” he said.

“I made a mistake, tried to minimise it by going straight, I was not aware it was the last lap but a five-second penalty was the right thing to do, to be honest.”

Red Bull went into this weekend under a cloud, with the sport’s governing body, the FIA, delaying its findings into whether any of the grid’s teams have broken the financial rules until Monday.

It was anticipated that the FIA would reveal on Wednesday those that failed to comply with last season’s £114million cap.

Red Bull faced unproven allegations at the Singapore Grand Prix that they exceeded F1’s costs cap last term – bringing into the spotlight the legitimacy of Verstappen’s already controversial 2021 championship win over Lewis Hamilton.

The 25 year-old, however, now has back to back championships in a season he dominated and with four races still remaining.

Esteban Ocon finished fourth for Alpine with former world champions Lewis Hamilton fifth, Sebastian Vettel sixth and Fernando Alonso seventh.

George Russell was eighth for Mercedes with Nicholas Latifi ninth and Lando Norris rounding out the top 10.

Pierre Gasly was left fuming after a near-miss with a recovery vehicle.
Pierre Gasly was left fuming after a near-miss with a recovery vehicle (Toru Hanai/AP)

Even though the title was decided, the race will be overshadowed by a near-miss between Pierre Gasly and a recovery tractor – which left the sport with questions to answer over the safety of their drivers.

With the race starting under heavy rain, Gasly had collected a piece of advertising barrier and pitted at the end of lap one as a safety car was deployed to allow Carlos Sainz’s stricken Ferrari to be cleared away following a crash.

The race was then delayed as conditions worsened, but as Gasly attempted to catch the other drivers, he passed a recovery vehicle that had been sent out without the knowledge of the drivers.

“I could have killed myself,” Gasly fumed as he spoke to his pit wall with the race restart delayed, the incident evoking memories of a similar incident here in 2014 which saw Jules Bianchi die following a crash with a recovery tractor.

