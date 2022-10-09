What is next for two-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What is next for two-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen?

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 3:41 pm
Max Verstappen is world champions for a second time (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Max Verstappen is world champions for a second time (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Max Verstappen has been crowned world champion after winning Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Verstappen’s campaign and what’s next for the 25-year-old Red Bull driver.

Has Verstappen been in a league of his own this season?

Max Verstappen leaving the Red Bull garage
Max Verstappen has been in a class of one this season (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

It is quite ironic that Formula One motorsport boss Ross Brawn oversaw the design of this year’s new cars in the hope of bringing the field closer together, and spicing up the show.

But Red Bull, with Verstappen at the wheel, have nailed the new regulations, paving the way for the most one-sided F1 campaign in recent memory.

Verstappen’s championship defence started in turbulent fashion after he retired from two of the opening three rounds with mechanical gremlins. But the Dutch driver then won 11 of the next 15 rounds  to gallop to his second title, 301 days on from clinching his maiden championship in such contentious circumstances in Abu Dhabi.

How good has he been this year?

Lewis Hamilton in the Suzuka paddock
Lewis Hamilton has not had the machinery to challenge Verstappen in 2022 (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Sport is built on rivalries and the absence of a Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen rematch has been a major blow to F1. That said, nothing should be taken away from Verstappen, who is in the purple patch of his career.

Verstappen has become a more measured version of the win-at-all-costs driver of last year – aided in part by the lack of a major rival. He has been in a different postcode to Hamilton and Mercedes, and Charles Leclerc’s encouraging start imploded through faults by man and machine.

Aside from a sloppy weekend in Singapore, it is difficult to recall Verstappen making a major mistake, while his Red Bull team are so often first class when it comes to in-race strategy.

What records can Verstappen take in the remaining four races?

British Grand Prix
Michael Schumacher won 13 races in a dominant 2004 campaign (Rui Vieira/PA)

Verstappen’s win in Suzuka was his 12th of the year, leaving him just one shy of equalling the most victories set in a season by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel in 2004 and 2013 respectively.

Verstappen could also match the most number of podiums in a campaign with 18 – a tally he reached last year – and eclipse the biggest points gap to second place. Vettel finished the 2013 campaign 155 points clear of Fernando Alonso, while Verstappen is currently 113 clear of Sergio Perez.

Is F1 braced for a period of Verstappen domination?

PA Graphic
PA Graphic

The Dutch driver’s victory in Suzuka was the 32nd of his career, drawing him level with sixth-placed Alonso on the all-time list. Only Hamilton (103), Michael Schumacher (91), Sebastian Vettel (53), Alain Prost (51) and Ayrton Senna (43) sit above him.

Given that Verstappen celebrated his 25th birthday only last month, and is probably yet to reach his peak at a Red Bull team built for him, it is not hyperbole to suggest Hamilton’s win record, and perhaps even the Briton’s championship haul of seven – a record he shares with Schumacher – is starting to look vulnerable.

But what about the cost cap row?

Max Verstappen celebrates taking the title in Abu Dhabi
Verstappen celebrates winning a deeply contentious Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year (PA Wire)

Verstappen secured his second world title against the backdrop of claims Red Bull has broken the financial rules. The allegations first emerged a week ago in Singapore, with Hamilton ramping up pressure on the FIA in Suzuka when he said it is imperative that any budget breach is punished.

The FIA is set to announce on Monday which teams, if any, have failed to comply. But if Red Bull did overspend, not only will the gloss be taken off Verstappen’s championship win in Japan, but the legitimacy of his first title will also be a hot topic for debate.

