Adam Devine determined to take his chance after signing new Rangers deal

Adam Devine spoke of a “crazy” six months at Rangers after signing a new contract which keeps him at Ibrox until 2025.

The 19-year-old full-back, an academy graduate, made his debut as a substitute in the 2-0 cinch Premiership victory over Dundee United in May and has featured twice more for the first team.

Devine is now the back-up to skipper James Tavernier and has been included in the matchday squad for all three Champions League group fixtures this season.

He is “delighted” with his new “dream come true” deal and his progress.

He told RangersTV: “It has been crazy. I wasn’t expecting it but with all the heavy fixtures last season I got my chance and started the next week against Hearts and I have been with the first team ever since so it has been great.

“I want to keep pushing and try to get chances and when I get my chances try to take them.

“But you need to show it in training and hopefully I can do more of that.”

Devine described Tavernier as a “massive” influence in his development at Ibrox.

The Scotland at Under-21 level player said: “He is a great player and one to look up to, especially being in the same position.

“He is a great role model on and off the pitch.”

Rangers beat St Mirren 4-0 at Ibrox on Saturday to go back to within two points of Celtic at the top of the table.

In-form striker Antonio Colak opened the scoring with a poacher’s goal in the fourth minute before Tavernier doubled that advantage with a penalty on the half-hour mark.

Colak secured his brace in the 73rd minute with a fine strike and attacker Fashion Sakala, making his first league start of the season, scored the fourth in added time with his first goal of the campaign.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was pleased with a convincing victory ahead of the Champion League clash with Liverpool at Ibrox on Wednesday and it was within that context that Buddies boss Stephen Robinson analysed his side’s defeat.

He said: “It is a big ask for us. We have to keep everybody fit. We had two strikers and no real options to change when we had to chase the game which is difficult.

“But credit to the boys who were on the pitch.

“I think we have a fantastic squad and this is top level now, this is a team in the Champions League.

“Like Rangers got punished for a couple of errors (in the Champions League) we got punished for three defensive errors and that is the level we are playing against.”