Jos Buttler and Alex Hales lay foundations for England win over Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales lay foundations for England win over Australia

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 3:43 pm
Jos Buttler (right) and Alex Hales laid the foundations for England’s win (PA)
Jos Buttler (right) and Alex Hales laid the foundations for England’s win (PA)

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales shone before England held their nerve against an under-strength Australia to win by eight runs and draw first blood in this three-match T20 series.

Buttler marked his return from a calf injury with a sparkling 68 from 32 balls in a 132-run opening stand alongside Hales, who got the nod ahead of Phil Salt and top-scored with 84 off 51 deliveries.

England’s innings ran out of steam and while they still posted an imposing 208 for six, Australia were in contention until the last over, from which they needed 16, but Sam Curran ensured no late drama.

There might have been controversy had Matthew Wade gotten Australia over the line, having appeared to block Mark Wood as he went for a caught and bowled chance, but he was later snared by Curran.

Australia rested Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell in Perth but still tested England, who had Ben Stokes in their T20 ranks for the first time since March 2021.

David Warner anchored Australia’s pursuit with 73 off 44 balls – while there were cameos from Mitch Marsh (36) and Marcus Stoinis (35) – but his downfall against Wood, who took three for 34, was pivotal.

England, who have two more fixtures against Australia and a warm-up against Pakistan before starting their T20 World Cup at this same venue in two weeks, were asked to bat first at the first international at the Optus Stadium since December 2019.

England v South Africa – Second Vitality IT20 – Sophia Gardens
Jos Buttler showed no rust after a long lay-off (PA)

Cameron Green was punished for overpitching as Buttler hit the ground running, slashing through point before taking three more off-side fours to set the tone for a boundary heavy partnership.

Hales was not as fluent early on but found succour stepping to the leg-side and driving or cutting, hammering Daniel Sams over cover for six. He largely deferred to his opening partner, though.

Buttler brought out his trademark ramps for four then six but the tactic almost ended his innings on 30, as Nathan Ellis’ slower ball took an edge only for a diving Mitch Marsh to spill a tough chance.

Buttler greeted leg-spinner Mitch Swepson into the attack with back-to-back sixes while Hales took two maximums – one of them off a top-edge – in a Marcus Stoinis over that leaked an eye-watering 21.

England’s openers continued to pepper the boundaries almost at will as they went past their half-centuries but Ellis finally made the breakthrough, cramping Buttler, who clothed to mid-off.

Stokes leapfrogged Dawid Malan in the order but was unable to add any impetus and holed out for a run-a-ball nine, shortly after top-edging a reverse sweep off Sams’ slower ball into his chin.

Hales departed in the next over after picking out long-off, throwing his head back in despair, one of four wickets to fall in the last five overs, with England adding just 41 as Australia finished well.

Ellis, in particular, offered some control and leaked just one in his penultimate over, snaring Moeen Ali and Sam Curran, too, to finish with three for 20 although Chris Woakes’ cameo 13 not out from five balls took England past 200.

Lancashire Lightning v Hampshire Hawks – Vitality Blast T20 – Final – Edgbaston Stadium
Nathan Ellis was the pick of the Australia bowlers (PA)

While Australia lost Green early in the chase, Warner settled quickly after getting off the mark with a streaky six and he showed no sign of being unsettled by Wood’s extreme pace with three fours in a row.

Australia reached 62 for one at the end of the powerplay – four runs ahead of England at the same stage – but while Adil Rashid was lofted for a straight six by Warner upon his introduction, the leg-spinner castled Mitch Marsh, deceived by a googly to depart for 36 off 26 balls.

Australia captain Aaron Finch, who has shuffled into the middle order recently, was run out but Warner brought up his fifty and Stoinis dispatched Rashid over the midwicket rope twice in three balls.

Just as it seemed the balance was tilting towards Australia, Stoinis sliced to cover off the returning Wood, who hit 96mph at one stage and three balls later had Tim David caught in the deep as the hosts were left needing 51 off the last 30 deliveries.

Wood seemed to be obstructed by Wade as he looked to take a return catch but England did not appear to want to take the matter further and any irritation may have been tempered by just four being leaked in the over and Warner on his way after toe-ending to Hales.

Wade slashed the first ball of the final over for four but then picked out deep midwicket to ultimately end Australia’s challenge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Max Verstappen celebrates in Japan (Toru Hanai/AP).
The sporting weekend in pictures
Max Verstappen was crowned 2022 Formula One drivers’ champion after his win at Suzuka. (Toru Hanai/AP)
Max Verstappen claims second drivers’ championship amid chaotic scenes in Japan
England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff claimed her first LPGA Tour title with a wire-to-wire victory at the Mediheal Championship in Somis, California (Mark J Terrill/AP)
England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff holds on for maiden LPGA Tour title in California
Almost 10 per cent of male Premier League and EFL players surveyed by the PFA said they had experienced bullying during their careers (Joe Giddens/PA)
Bullying figures show ‘serious issues’ in football – PFA
England captain Harry Kane will read a Bedtime Story on Cbeebies on Monday night (BBC handout/PA)
Harry Kane swaps scoring for stories on CBeebies debut
Confusion surrounds the fixture schedule for Euro 2024 (Arne Dedert/AP)
Qualifying confusion as Wales, Scotland and Republic told to disregard fixtures
Pedri broke the deadlock in the first half (Joan Monfor/AP)
Barcelona back on top in LaLiga after holding on to beat Celta Vigo
England manager Gareth Southgate is braced for more injuries to disrupt his World Cup plans (John Walton/PA)
Gareth Southgate braced for injury to disrupt England’s World Cup plans
Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov hopes his players can provide further inspiration to the country’s troops with their performances at Euro 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Beating England will lift Ukrainian soldiers’ spirits – Oleksandr Petrakov
Michael van Gerwen won the World Grand Prix for a sixth time (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Step up and stop me or I’ll win every tournament – Michael van Gerwen

Most Read

1
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
3
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issued for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
4
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
5
Dundee United's Aziz Behich makes it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.
‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee…
6
Attendees gathered for a group photo after the meeting in Krakatoa bar. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.
‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse

More from Press and Journal

Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Lawyer Malcolm Gunnyeon joins Brodies from Dentons Picture shows; Clare Bone and Malcolm Gunnyeon, new partners at Brodies.. don't know. Supplied by Brodies Date; Unknown
Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen Chamber/British Chambers survey findings on how firms are dealing with inflation and cost-of-doing business Picture shows; Inflation/Scotland flag image. n/a. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/10/2022
Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the…
To go with story by Andrew Dykes. Blaze Manufacturing Picture shows; Stuart White, Ann Johnson and Howard Johnson of Blaze.. -. Supplied by Blaze Manufacturing Date; 04/10/2022
Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy
Jonny Hayes in action against Dundee United.
Jonny Hayes 'embarrassed' by Aberdeen's 4-0 defeat at bottom club Dundee United
Jos Buttler (right) and Alex Hales laid the foundations for England’s win (PA)
Bond brothers put Scottish airline Loganair up for sale
Grady McGrath celebrates after sealing Brechin's 3-0 victory at Brora. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers
Picture of Keith's Kieran Mooney clearing the ball away from Formartine's Kieran Lawrence. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Kieran Mooney hits hat-trick for Keith; Rothes edge Vale; Huntly overcome Nairn County
Leanchoil Hospital.
Leanchoil Hospital project, cabins at new distillery and new floodlighting approved at tennis court
Jos Buttler (right) and Alex Hales laid the foundations for England’s win (PA)
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit

Editor's Picks