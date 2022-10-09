Steve Clarke wants to avoid ‘dangerous’ play-offs as Scotland target Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Clarke wants to avoid ‘dangerous’ play-offs as Scotland target Euro 2024

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 3:44 pm
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke wants to avoid a play-off lottery in qualification for Euro 2024 (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke wants to avoid a play-off lottery in qualification for Euro 2024 (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Scotland manager Steve Clarke insists his side cannot allow a guaranteed Euro 2024 play-off place to make them complacent, insisting that route to qualification is “fraught with danger”.

The Scots were drawn against three-time European champions Spain in qualifying Group A in Frankfurt on Sunday, along with a Norway team spearheaded by Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland.

Only the top two qualify by right for the finals in Germany, but Clarke’s team are guaranteed a second shot via the play-offs in March 2024 as a result of them winning their Nations League group.

However, Clarke knows from personal experience that the play-offs can be a lottery. His team secured their place at Euro 2020 via a play-off, with a penalty shoot-out victory over Serbia, but lost out at the same stage to Ukraine in World Cup qualification earlier this year.

“We want to qualify as of right. We don’t want to rely on the play-offs,” he said.

“We qualified for the last Euros via the play-offs but we missed out on the World Cup through the play-offs. So we know they’re fraught with danger. We’d much rather be in a position where we qualify as of right from the group, so that’s what we’re concentrating on.”

Scotland’s appearance at Euro 2020 was their first European Championship since 1996, and Clarke says his group are determined to secure a second straight finals appearance.

“We said when we qualified for Euro 2020 that we didn’t want it to be a one-off,” Clarke added.

“This group of players have shown that they are good enough and have shown that they’re consistent enough to qualify, so hopefully we can qualify for another major tournament which will be a great thing for the Scottish public.”

Scotland fans are set to welcome Norway star Erling Haaland to Hampden Park next year
Scotland fans are set to welcome Norway star Erling Haaland to Hampden Park next year (Martin Rickett/PA)

On the prospect of facing Haaland, who scored his 20th goal of the season for City against Southampton on Saturday, Clarke said: “Norway have got a lot of good players, Haaland is the one who’s grabbing the headlines with his goals for Man City at the moment.

“But it’s a long way away, we’re showing that we’re improving and if you want to qualify for a tournament you’re going to have to play against big players and big teams and get the right results, and that’s what we aim to do.”

Georgia and Cyprus are the other teams in Scotland’s group, with all the qualifiers to be played between March and November next year.

