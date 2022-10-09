Crawley sack manager Kevin Betsy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crawley have parted company with manager Kevin Betsy and assistant Dan Micciche, with the club bottom of Sky Bet League Two.

The Reds were beaten 3-0 at Grimsby on Saturday, a fifth straight defeat in all competitions.

With the club suffering their worst start to a Football League season, owner Preston Johnson, who had flown in from America to take stock of the situation at Broadfield Stadium, has decided to act.

A brief statement on the club’s official website read: “Crawley Town Football Club has today parted company with manager Kevin Betsy and assistant manager Dan Micciche.

“On behalf of everyone at Crawley Town, the club would like to thank Kevin and Dan for all of their efforts during their time at the club and wish them both well for the future.

“Lewis Young will serve as interim manager.”