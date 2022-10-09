Derek McInnes frustrated as Kilmarnock ‘knock off’ to let Hearts back into game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derek McInnes frustrated as Kilmarnock ‘knock off’ to let Hearts back into game

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 8:40 pm
Derek McInnes was annoyed as Killie blew a lead (Will Matthews/PA)
Derek McInnes was annoyed as Killie blew a lead (Will Matthews/PA)

Derek McInnes lamented the way his Kilmarnock side let Hearts off the hook in their dramatic 2-2 draw at Rugby Park.

The hosts were 2-0 up after 59 minutes when Kyle Lafferty capitalised on a mistake by Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon to add to Chris Stokes’ opener early in the second half.

But Hearts hit back within two minutes through Stephen Humphrys before right-back Nathaniel Atkinson equalised with a stunning volley on his weaker foot with virtually the last kick of the game.

“It feels like a defeat,” McInnes said. “I’m more annoyed with the first goal because we didn’t get to enjoy being 2-0 up. I felt as though we did so much right in the game.

“When we got the second goal, I thought we had Hearts exactly where we wanted them. But there were still too many good players on the pitch for Hearts for us to knock off.

“The equaliser can happen, it’s a right-back taking a ball out the air with his left foot and smashing it into the corner. It’s an unbelievable strike.

“I’ve watched it back. Normally you can trace things back but there’s nothing we could do differently other than not give away the free-kick in the first place.

“But the first goal was a copy and paste of the run Marley Watkins made against us at Pittodrie last week when Aberdeen got the soft penalty. That’s the one I’m most annoyed about because it’s a straight ball and we should be seeing that off.

“That gave Hearts a way back in. At 2-0 up against a team struggling for a bit of form, we should have been enjoying that moment. We should have been managing the game better and been smart.”

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson admitted his side are “not quite firing on all cylinders at the moment” but he praised the spirit they showed to fight back after heavy back-to-back defeats at home to Rangers and Fiorentina.

“Ten days ago we were sitting third in the league and second in our (Conference League) group,” pointed out Neilson. “A couple of defeats against good teams and the perspective changes.

“Today, we create a number of early chances but we’re just not quite firing on all cylinders at the moment. If we take one of those chances, it’s a different game.

“The pleasing thing is that we fought back. We continued to pass it, get forward, we deserved a point at least.

“To work right the way through to the 95th minute to get a point out the game was great from them.”

Editor's Picks