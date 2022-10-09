James Graham’s concerning MRI results ‘likely linked to repetitive head trauma’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

James Graham’s concerning MRI results ‘likely linked to repetitive head trauma’

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 10:02 pm
James Graham says doctors are concerned by his recent brain scan (Martin Rickett/PA)
James Graham says doctors are concerned by his recent brain scan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Doctors treating former England and St Helens prop James Graham are concerned by “dark spots” which have shown up on a recent brain scan and are believed to be the result of repetitive head trauma.

The 37-year-old, who says he endured more than 100 concussions and 18,000 collisions during his career, has undergone a series of tests since his retirement.

He says he had performed well on a neuro-psychological exam, but a new MRI scan has been less positive.

“The MRI scan of the brain shows some dark spots on there, which are of concern to my doctor and my neurologist,” he told the PA news agency.

“And then also there’s an area of the brain that the volume is in the bottom three percentile of where it should be, which they believe is likely linked to repetitive head trauma.”

The news comes after a law firm confirmed it would this week send a letter of claim to the Rugby Football League on behalf of a group of former professional and semi-professional players, alleging the governing body failed to take reasonable action to protect players from permanent brain injury.

The group includes former pros Francis Maloney and Bobbie Goulding who have been diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

James Graham says he will donate his brain for scientific research after his death
James Graham says he will donate his brain for scientific research after his death (Martin Rickett/PA)

Graham, who is not part of the group, has previously stated his intention to donate his brain for scientific research when he dies. He said at this stage he had not been given a definitive diagnosis based on the MRI scan, and that he will be subjected to regular monitoring.

“People ask, ‘are you nervous, are you worried?’ No. I’d rather know. I don’t want to plead ignorance throughout this whole process. I’m not naive enough to think that the game that I played, in the way I played it, I’m not going to pay a price for that,” he added.

“So actually, for me to have this knowledge it gives me greater motivation in order to keep up with some of the changes that I’ve made in my life. I try and stack the odds in my favour for better future health outcomes.”

One way in which Graham does that is through working with Dr Julia Jones and her Smart Wellness course.

“I took a few bits of advice from her, some lifestyle changes, just simple habits around the benefits of intermittent fasting, cold showering, practising mindfulness, gratitude, meditation,” said Graham, who was diagnosed with depression and anxiety nine months after he retired from the sport.

“There’s a multitude of them that I think fundamentally lead to better health outcomes. It doesn’t mean significant change to your life, but she has really helped me out a lot.”

Graham has long campaigned to make his sport safer.

“It’s clear we have to act,” Graham said.

“There are a number of recommendations out there in order to try and reduce that risk (of developing neurodegenerative disease). I don’t think you’ll ever be able to reduce that down to the national average.

“However, I will say this about the benefit of sport – the evidence on that is crystal-clear, not only for the individual, but the community and society in general as a whole. So, make no mistake, sport is good, but it needs to be safer.”

Graham believes collisions in children’s grassroots rugby must be carefully policed, former players should be given the tools to be able to keep track of their brain health and that current players must be protected – in some instances from themselves.

“Current players are highly-motivated athletes that are willing to do, by their own admission, almost anything in the pursuit of victory,” he said.

“I don’t have any regrets about the way I played. I was a product of my environment. It used to be worn as a badge of honour to be concussed or knocked out and get up and carry on.

“It was (seen as) courageous, brave, tough, all the attributes of the warrior-style mentality, continuing on and not wanting to leave the field under any circumstances. I think there needs to be a culture shift and environmental shift.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Max Verstappen celebrates in Japan (Toru Hanai/AP).
The sporting weekend in pictures
Max Verstappen was crowned 2022 Formula One drivers’ champion after his win at Suzuka. (Toru Hanai/AP)
Max Verstappen claims second drivers’ championship amid chaotic scenes in Japan
England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff claimed her first LPGA Tour title with a wire-to-wire victory at the Mediheal Championship in Somis, California (Mark J Terrill/AP)
England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff holds on for maiden LPGA Tour title in California
Almost 10 per cent of male Premier League and EFL players surveyed by the PFA said they had experienced bullying during their careers (Joe Giddens/PA)
Bullying figures show ‘serious issues’ in football – PFA
England captain Harry Kane will read a Bedtime Story on Cbeebies on Monday night (BBC handout/PA)
Harry Kane swaps scoring for stories on CBeebies debut
Confusion surrounds the fixture schedule for Euro 2024 (Arne Dedert/AP)
Qualifying confusion as Wales, Scotland and Republic told to disregard fixtures
Pedri broke the deadlock in the first half (Joan Monfor/AP)
Barcelona back on top in LaLiga after holding on to beat Celta Vigo
England manager Gareth Southgate is braced for more injuries to disrupt his World Cup plans (John Walton/PA)
Gareth Southgate braced for injury to disrupt England’s World Cup plans
Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov hopes his players can provide further inspiration to the country’s troops with their performances at Euro 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Beating England will lift Ukrainian soldiers’ spirits – Oleksandr Petrakov
Michael van Gerwen won the World Grand Prix for a sixth time (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Step up and stop me or I’ll win every tournament – Michael van Gerwen

Most Read

1
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
3
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issued for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
4
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
5
Dundee United's Aziz Behich makes it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.
‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee…
6
Attendees gathered for a group photo after the meeting in Krakatoa bar. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.
‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse

More from Press and Journal

Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Lawyer Malcolm Gunnyeon joins Brodies from Dentons Picture shows; Clare Bone and Malcolm Gunnyeon, new partners at Brodies.. don't know. Supplied by Brodies Date; Unknown
Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen Chamber/British Chambers survey findings on how firms are dealing with inflation and cost-of-doing business Picture shows; Inflation/Scotland flag image. n/a. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/10/2022
Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the…
To go with story by Andrew Dykes. Blaze Manufacturing Picture shows; Stuart White, Ann Johnson and Howard Johnson of Blaze.. -. Supplied by Blaze Manufacturing Date; 04/10/2022
Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy
Jonny Hayes in action against Dundee United.
Jonny Hayes 'embarrassed' by Aberdeen's 4-0 defeat at bottom club Dundee United
James Graham says doctors are concerned by his recent brain scan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bond brothers put Scottish airline Loganair up for sale
Grady McGrath celebrates after sealing Brechin's 3-0 victory at Brora. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers
Picture of Keith's Kieran Mooney clearing the ball away from Formartine's Kieran Lawrence. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Kieran Mooney hits hat-trick for Keith; Rothes edge Vale; Huntly overcome Nairn County
Leanchoil Hospital.
Leanchoil Hospital project, cabins at new distillery and new floodlighting approved at tennis court
James Graham says doctors are concerned by his recent brain scan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit

Editor's Picks