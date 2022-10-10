Football rumours: Denis Zakaria set for crunch talks over Chelsea future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Denis Zakaria is reportedly headed for crunch talks with Chelsea management over his future at Stamford Bridge. The Sun, citing reporter Fabrizio Romano, says the 25-year-old has fallen way down the list of manager Graham Potter’s midfield options. Zakaria joined Chelsea in the summer on a loan deal from Juventus, but has not seen a minute of play for the Blues.

The Liverpool Echo, via Calciomercato, reports the Reds are readying another attempt to sign Rennes forward Jeremy Doku. The 20-year-old previously turned down a move to Anfield when he was 16, but it is believed Liverpool bosses have been keeping a close eye on him ever since.

Lorenzo Pellegrini in action for Italy (Nick Potts/PA)

Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini is shaping up as a contingency plan for Chelsea if Mason Mount elects to leave the club, according to The Telegraph. Mount, 23, has one full season left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, but extension talks are expected to take some time, with Pellegrini marked as a potential replacement if those talks fail.

The paper also says Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino is viewed as another potential option to replace Mount, though the 19-year-old is expected to cost upwards of £40 million.

Social media round-up

Inter Miami could be willing to offer big money for Cristiano Ronaldo 💰 #MUFC https://t.co/IshlE2Oscr — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 10, 2022

Julen Lopetegui to Wolves: Why new manager deal is not done ahead of further talks ✍️|@AA_Richards https://t.co/M69rCZ59l9 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 9, 2022

Players to watch

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech (Steven Paston/PA)

Hakim Ziyech: AC Milan are considering signing the out-of-favour Chelsea winger, according to Italian outlet Tuttomercato.

Ferran Jutgla: Spanish outlet Totofichajes reports Arsenal are interested in the Club Bruges forward.