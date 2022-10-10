The stats behind Erling Haaland’s march to the Premier League Golden Boot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The stats behind Erling Haaland’s march to the Premier League Golden Boot

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 2:04 pm Updated: October 10, 2022, 5:08 pm
Erling Haaland is dominating the Premier League scoring charts (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland’s march to the Premier League Golden Boot continued as he scored yet again for Manchester City this weekend.

The Norwegian’s goal against Southampton was his 15th in his first nine Premier League games and he leads the field by seven, despite Harry Kane’s flying start with Tottenham.

It appears only injury can stop Haaland winning the top-scorer award and he is already closing on some previous Golden Boot-winning goal tallies, which have been as low as 18 in the past.

Erling Haaland: Premier League goals 2022-23 vs past Golden Boot winners
Erling Haaland is already closing on past Golden Boot totals (PA graphic)

Here, the PA news agency looks at how soon Haaland could overtake the previous winners of the award, should he remain ever-present and keep up his scoring rate.

(Fixtures are subject to change as rearranged dates for City’s games against Arsenal and Tottenham have yet to be announced.)

18 goals

Michael Owen, left, shoots at goal against Everton
The lowest Golden Boot tallies involved a young Michael Owen (David Kendall/PA)

Michael Owen, Dion Dublin and Chris Sutton 1997-98
Owen, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Dwight Yorke 1998-99

Appearances needed: 11
Fixture: v Brighton (H), October 22

With a goal and two-thirds per game so far – or five goals every three games – Haaland is on course to score three in his next two appearances. That means he could be within a fortnight of overhauling the lowest Golden Boot total, set twice in three-way ties involving Liverpool great Owen.

19 goals

Nicolas Anelka 2008-09

Appearances: 12
Fixture: v Leicester (A), October 29

Anelka’s total, the lowest to win the award outright, is on track to fall to Haaland the following week.

20 goals

Didier Drogba 2006-07
Dimitar Berbatov and Carlos Tevez 2010-11

Appearances: 12
Fixture: v Leicester (A), October 29

22 goals

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, right, celebrate a goal against Huddersfield
Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were two of the winners of the 2018-19 award (Peter Byrne/PA)

Teddy Sheringham 1992-93
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 2018-19

Appearances: 14
Fixture: v Brentford (H), November 12

23 goals

Hasselbaink 2000-01
Jamie Vardy 2019-20
Harry Kane 2020-21
Salah and Son Heung-min 2021-22

Appearances: 14
Fixture: v Brentford (H), November 12

The tally that has won each of the last three Golden Boots would be within range for Haaland before the season breaks for the World Cup.

24 goals

Thierry Henry 2001-02

Appearances: 15
Fixture: v Leeds (A), December 26

25 goals

Thierry Henry
Thierry Henry features several times on the list of Golden Boot winners (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Alan Shearer 1996-97
Ruud Van Nistelrooy 2002-03
Henry 2004-05
Kane 2015-16

Appearances: 15
Fixture: v Leeds (A), December 26

26 goals

Robin Van Persie 2012-13
Sergio Aguero 2014-15

Appearances: 16
Fixture: v Everton (H), December 31

Reaching 25 goals on Boxing Day would be followed by matching former City great Aguero’s most prolific Premier League season by New Year’s Eve – despite the tournament in Qatar taking six weeks out of the early season.

27 goals

Henry 2005-06

Appearances: 17
Fixture: v Chelsea (A), January 2

29 goals

Drogba 2009-10
Kane 2016-17

Appearances: 18
Fixture: v Manchester United (A), January 14

30 goals

Kevin Phillips 1999-2000
Henry 2003-04
Van Persie 2011-12

Appearances: 18
Fixture: v Manchester United (A), January 14

Bringing up 30 at Old Trafford would be quite the statement from Haaland and City, especially having already netted a hat-trick in the home fixture.

31 goals

Shearer 1995-96
Cristiano Ronaldo 2007-08
Luis Suarez 2013-14

Appearances: 19
Fixture: v Wolves (H), January 21

32 goals

Salah 2017-18

Mohamed Salah celebrates with the Golden Boot after the 2017-18 season
Mohamed Salah set a record for a 38-game season (Dave Thompson/PA)

Appearances: 20
Fixture: v Tottenham (A), February 4

The record for a 38-game Premier League season could last barely into February if opponents cannot find a way to slow Haaland down.

34 goals

Andy Cole 1993-94
Shearer 1994-95

Appearances: 21
Fixture: v Aston Villa (H), February 11

Even the 42-game record, from the league’s early days with 22 teams, would only last a further week at Haaland’s current rate.

