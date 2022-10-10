Eagles striker Odsonne Edouard takes team-mate Cheick Doucoure under his wing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eagles striker Odsonne Edouard takes team-mate Cheick Doucoure under his wing

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 2:48 pm
Crystal Palace’s Odsonne Edouard is making a difference for Palace both on and off the pitch (Steven Paston/PA)
Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard is making a difference for Palace both on and off the pitch (Steven Paston/PA)

Odsonne Edouard has revealed he is teaching English to his new housemate⁠ — Crystal Palace team-mate Cheick Doucoure.

Doucoure was one of Patrick Vieira’s key summer signings, joining the Eagles from Lens on a five-year deal in July.

Frenchman Edouard, who scored his second goal of the season in Palace’s 2-1 win over Leeds on Sunday, said moving in with the Malian midfielder was a natural fit.

Cheick Doucoure Crystal Palace
Cheick Doucoure was grateful for Edouard’s support as he settled into south London life (Nick Potts/PA)

“He’s a French guy so I had to take him under my wing,” Edouard told Palace TV. “I introduced him to the team and to the people in the club. He’s a guy with who it’s easy to live every day. All the players and all the staff like him, so it’s great for us and for the team because he’s a great player.

“He helps a lot in dominating the midfield so the adaptation also worked on the pitch. He’s a very good player so it’s been really easy with everyone.

“However, he still needs to improve his English, but we practice, we practice, so it’s going to come. He’s a great fella so things are easy with him.”

Doucoure, meanwhile, was grateful for the striker’s support since he arrived in south London ahead of the 2022/23 season.

He said: “We spend a lot of time together. As soon as I arrived the feeling went really good between the two of us. He’s a good guy, he’s been here for two years now so he talks a lot with me, gives me a lot of advice.”

And Doucoure is not the only one benefitting from Edouard’s influence.

The Frenchman has been competing with Jean-Philippe Mateta for the centre-forward spot in Vieira’s starting XI, and got the nod for Sunday’s Leeds clash at Selhurst Park. It proved vital in securing Palace just their second win of the season.

The visitors pulled ahead through Pascal Struijk in the 10th minute before Edouard nodded in a fine delivery from Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze fired home a second-half winner.

Crystal Palace Vieira Selhurst Park
Palace boss Patrick Vieira was thrilled to see his side seal their second win of the season (Steven Paston/PA)

“I’m really pleased,” said boss Vieira. “The last couple of games we played (Edouard) was really good for us. The way he links the game, the way he’s dropping, he is working as well really hard.

“And he’s scoring goals, so that will build his confidence and especially as a number nine like that, to play games, to believe in his ability and to try to bring this kind of connection with the players around.”

Leeds, meanwhile, have not won a Premier League match since beating Chelsea 3-0 in August.

Head coach Jesse Marsch thinks that upset, which saw the Blues go down to 10 men late in the game, has served as a double-edged sword in a season that will soon pause for an unusual winter World Cup.

“Yeah, it’s a weird season,” acknowledged the Whites boss. “In some ways the Chelsea game might have been bad for us, because it kind of put teams on warning that we’re playing intensive and that they have to respect us a little bit more.

“But in the end, whatever. Every game in this league is tough. I believe we played better over the last five games than two points. I believe that and I know that, but in the end as a young team we still need to find ways to reward ourselves in matches.”

