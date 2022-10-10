Chuks Aneke in line for first appearance of season when Charlton face Exeter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlton forward Chuks Aneke could make his first appearance of the season during the Sky Bet League One clash with Exeter.

Aneke has been sidelined by a calf injury but Addicks boss Ben Garner is hopeful he can be involved on Tuesday evening.

Diallang Jaiyesimi (ankle) will be assessed after missing Saturday’s goalless draw at Lincoln, as will Aaron Henry (knee).

Sean Clare returned from illness as a substitute at Sincil Bank and is among those pushing for a recall.

Exeter will hope to have captain Matt Jay back available for the trip to The Valley.

The midfielder missed Saturday’s 2-0 win at Barnsley after his partner went into labour.

Harry Kite, Tim Dieng and Jonathan Grounds could each return to the Grecians’ matchday squad following injury absences.

City defender Jack Sparkes is a doubt after suffering a whack in the early stages at Oakwell.