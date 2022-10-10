Worcester player exodus continues as Ollie Lawrence and Fin Smith move on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The anticipated Worcester player exodus has continued at pace with star backs Ollie Lawrence and Fin Smith agreeing long-term deals at other clubs.

England international centre Lawrence has signed terms at Bath after initially moving there on loan last week and making his debut in Saturday’s narrow defeat against Gloucester.

Fly-half Smith, meanwhile, has joined Northampton with immediate effect. Saints have confirmed a “multi-year deal” for the England Under-20 player.

✍️ @OLawrence1 has committed to #BathRugby for the long-term! 💙 Fergus Lee-Warner has signed until the end of the 2022/23 🤝 — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) October 10, 2022

Worcester were suspended from the Gallagher Premiership and will be relegated at the end of this season following Warriors’ partial liquidation last week, with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) pursuing unpaid tax in the region of £6million.

Scotland international wing Duhan van der Merwe has returned to Edinburgh, lock Joe Batley rejoined Bristol, with Lawrence, Ted Hill, Fergus Lee-Warner and Valery Morozov moving on loan to Bath.

Bath confirmed that Australian forward Lee-Warner will remain at the Recreation Ground for the rest of this season, while talks are ongoing with Hill and Morozov.

Elsewhere, Worcester prop Rory Sutherland is expected to join Ulster, and confirmation of 20-year-old Smith’s move to the east Midlands follows Northampton’s recent announcement that their Wales and British and Irish Lions fly-half Dan Biggar will leave them at the end of this term.

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan has been impressed with Ollie Lawrence (David Davies/PA)

Lawrence, 23, has won seven caps, and Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said: “Ollie made a big impression on me straight away.

“He gave us good gain-line on Saturday and provided good defensive pressure, too. He has lovely footwork, an excellent hand-off and very good rugby IQ.

“I believe he will make a real difference to Bath Rugby in the years to come.”

Smith became Worcester’s youngest Premiership player when he featured against Bath as an 18-year-old in March 2021.

Northampton rugby director Phil Dowson said: “Fin is definitely a player who has been on our radar for a long time, and the whole coaching group are big admirers of his.

“He is someone that always takes the ball to the line, makes good decisions from an attacking point of view, has a bit of flair about him with an offloading game and is incredibly brave and tough in defence.

💬 “Having grown up at Sixways, @WorcsWarriors will always have a special place in my heart, but I know this is the right move for me at this stage of my career, and I’m looking forward to hopefully hitting the ground running in Northampton.” – @finsmithh — Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) October 10, 2022

Smith has made 10 England appearances at under-20 level, and he said: “The recent uncertainty has obviously been incredibly difficult for everyone at Worcester, and I will miss the players, coaches and supporters there.

“The last couple of months have shown what a special club it is.

“Having grown up at Sixways, Warriors will always have a special place in my heart, but I know this is the right move for me at this stage of my career, and I am looking forward to hopefully hitting the ground running in Northampton.”