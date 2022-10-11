7 players who could make a big impression at the World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
7 players who could make a big impression at the World Cup

By Press Association
October 11, 2022
Captains of the 16 teams at the launch of the Rugby League World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Captains of the 16 teams at the launch of the Rugby League World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 16th World Cup will feature a wealth of talent, with virtually all the game’s most exciting players on show.

Here, the PA news agency picks out seven of the best players to watch.

Luke Keary (Ireland)

Wigan Warriors v Sydney Roosters – World Club Challenge – DW Stadium
Luke Keary (left), seen playing against Wigan in the World Club Challenge, will be flying the flag for Ireland (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sydney Roosters half-back Keary won the NRL Grand Final with South Sydney in 2014 before leaving the club following a clash with co-owner Russell Crowe and he took his game to new heights following his move to the Roosters. There he won back-to-back Grand Finals and was Clive Churchill Medal winner in 2018. Born in Ipswich, Queensland, he was capped by Australia in 2018 against New Zealand and Tonga but has long held a connection with Ireland through his father and would have played for them in the 2017 tournament but for injury.

Jarome Luai (Samoa)

The 24-year-old Penrith half-back has become one of the biggest stars in the NRL over the last two seasons and earlier this month helped the Panthers to successive Grand Final wins. He was in line to be picked by Mal Meninga for the Kangaroos before making clear his preference. Born in Sydney, Luai is part of a proud Samoan family and played for the Pacific Islanders in the 2017 World Cup before he had made his NRL debut. The playmaker has won five caps for Samoa so far and featured for them in the Nines World Cup in 2019.

Herbie Farnworth (England)

England squad announcement and press conference – Worsley Park Marriott Hotel and Country Club
Herbie Farnworth has overcome injury to earn a place in the England squad (Nick Potts/PA)

Lancashire-born Farnworth was a useful footballer in his youth, having earned a place in Manchester United’s academy, but he caught the rugby league bug playing for Wigan St Patricks and at the age of 17 opted to try his luck in Australia. Starting out with Brisbane Broncos’ Holden Cup team in 2017, Farnworth graduated to the Queensland Cup with Norths Devils and made his NRL debut against Cronulla in 2019. His career really took off over the last two seasons in which he became one of the first picks in the Broncos team.

Alex Johnston (Papua New Guinea)

The 27-year-old South Sydney full-back or winger is coming off the back of a prolific season in the NRL, where he scored 30 tries, 10 more than his nearest rival, to cement his place in the top 10 list of try-scorers of all time in Australian rugby league. Johnston played for Australia in the 2015 ANZAC Test against the Kiwis but injury ruled him out of the 2017 World Cup. He won representative honours with the Indigenous All Stars and the Australian Prime Minister’s XIII and was at full-back in the Kumuls’ 24-14 win over Fiji in June.

Joseph Manu (New Zealand)

England v New Zealand – International Match – Anfield Stadium
Joseph Manu will be hoping to take his Sydney Roosters form into the World Cup with the Kiwis (Dave Howarth/PA)

Hamilton-born Joseph Manu, 26, is a two-time NRL Premiership winner with Sydney Roosters and at the height of his career. A proven try-scorer with 51 touchdowns in 137 appearances for his club, Manu is an immensely powerful centre with silky ball-handling skills but produced a man-of-the-match performance at full-back against Tonga in June and coach Michael Maguire has confirmed he will be his first choice number one in the World Cup.

Mitchell Moses (Lebanon)

A naturally talented goal-kicking half-back, 28-year-old Moses was born in Ryde, New South Wales, but is of Lebanese descent and the nephew of former Balmain Tigers hooker Benny Elias. Formerly with Wests Tigers, Moses has played a key role in the resurgence of Parramatta, culminating in their appearance in the 2022 NRL Grand Final. He twice represented the Australia Prime Ministers’ XIII but was made vice-captain of Lebanon in the 2017 World Cup and was named in the Team of the Tournament.

Viliame Kikau (Fiji)

The powerful second rower made his final appearance for Penrith in the NRL Grand Final, in which he helped the Panthers retain their title, ahead of his move to Canterbury Bulldogs for 2023. His biggest attribute is his ability to pass out of the tackle, demonstrated  by 45 offloads in 2022, the fifth most by any player in the NRL. Kikau has made 12 international appearances since coming on off the bench against Papua New Guinea in 2015 and has scored eight tries, including a double during Fiji’s biggest ever victory against Wales in Townsville during the 2017 World Cup.

