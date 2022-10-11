A look at the last three Rugby League World Cups to be held in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A look at the last three Rugby League World Cups to be held in the UK

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 6:03 am
Australia celebrate their victory in the 2013 World Cup final at Old Trafford (PA Images/Anna Gowthorpe)
Australia celebrate their victory in the 2013 World Cup final at Old Trafford (PA Images/Anna Gowthorpe)

This year’s delayed Rugby League World Cup will be the 16th going back to 1954 but has only been held on a regular basis for the last 26 years.

Here the PA news agency looks back at the last three tournaments to be held in the UK.

1995

Rugby League – 1995 Rugby League World Cup – Final – England v Australia – Wembley Stadium
England captain Denis Betts cuts a dejected figure after his side lost 16-8 to Australia in the World Cup final (PA Images)

Rugby league was in a state of flux on the eve of the Super League revolution and plans to mark the game’s centenary were hurried and very much last minute but organiser Maurice Lindsay managed to get Diana Ross to perform at the opening ceremony and the tournament proved to be a resounding success.

Much of that was due to the first match, in which England beat holders and hot favourites Australia at Wembley live on the BBC on a Saturday afternoon to set the tournament alight.

Crowds subsequently flocked to Keighley, Gateshead and Cardiff to watch the 10 nations do battle in the group stages before England saw off a star-studded Wales team in the semi-finals and Australia got past New Zealand in extra time.

Status Quo performed at the final which drew a crowd of 66,540 to Wembley but there was no fairy tale finish for the home side, with Bob Fulton’s Kangaroos prevailing 16-8 despite being forced to field a weakened team due to the Super League war.

2000

Rugby league Captains
England captain Andy Farrell (left) in conversation with Australia’s Brad Fittler ahead of the opening match at Twickenham in 2000 (PA Images/Toby Melville)

The tournament was such a financial disaster that it took eight years before the game felt confident enough to hold another.

Dreadful weather played its part but organisers clearly overstretched themselves with overambitious plans, in particular the decision to increase the number of teams to 16 and to take matches to such territories as Belfast, Reading and Watford.

Australia retained the trophy with a 40-12 win over New Zealand in the final at Old Trafford where a crowd of 44,329 was swelled by the distribution of thousands of free tickets.

2013

England v New Zealand – International Match – Anfield Stadium
New Zealand stand-off Shaun Johnson broke England hearts with his last-minute try at Wembley (PA Images/Dave Howarth)

Who can forget Shaun Johnson’s converted try 20 seconds from the end of a gripping Wembley semi-final which denied England a place in the final?

Under Steve McNamara, England had endured a difficult build-up, losing to Italy in a warm-up match and experiencing off-field issues which saw Zak Hardaker and Rangi Chase exit the camp before the closing stages.

Yet they grew into the tournament and, after hammering France in the quarter-finals, fully deserved an 18-14 lead against the then holders New Zealand in the semi-final until Johnson cruelly struck with the last play of the match.

The tournament as a whole was an unqualified success, with seven grounds achieving sell-out crowds, four of them setting stadium records, culminating in an attendance of 74,468 for the final at Old Trafford, where Australia ran out 34-2 winners over the Kiwis.

