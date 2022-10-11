Ebony Rainford-Brent tipping Salliann Beams and Jonathan Batty for England job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ebony Rainford-Brent tipping Salliann Beams and Jonathan Batty for England job

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 2:59 pm
Ebony Rainford-Brent has cast her eye over England’s options to replace Lisa Keightley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ebony Rainford-Brent has cast her eye over England’s options to replace Lisa Keightley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ebony Rainford-Brent has tipped Salliann Beams and Jonathan Batty as leading candidates to take over as head coach of England Women and help the team conquer rivals Australia.

Lisa Keightley departed last month after two-and-a-half-years in the job after deciding not to pursue a new deal.

Rainford-Brent believes Keightley leaves with her head held high having overseen the introduction of a host of fresh blood, including the likes of Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell and Charlie Dean, but the Australian was largely unable to chip away at the dominance of her compatriots during her reign.

Lisa Keightley helped renew the talent pool in the England side.
Lisa Keightley helped renew the talent pool in the England side (Mike Egerton/PA)

With a home Ashes just eight months away, that is the top priority for her successor and World Cup-winner Rainford-Brent has her eye on two possible options.

Former England international Beams is highly respected Down Under, where she spent four years as Hobart Hurricanes coach in the WBBL and is current high performance manager at Cricket Tasmania. Meanwhile Batty, who made his name as a wicketkeeper with Surrey, has masterminded back-to-back titles for Oval Invincibles in the women’s edition of The Hundred.

“Lisa is a massive loss, she has been a real win as England coach and she’s given young players freedom by empowering them. She leaves a strong England team and a good culture,” Rainford-Brent told the PA news agency.

“Salliann has been in Australia for a long time and it felt when she left like a bit of a talent drain. But it does mean she is immersed in their mindset, their culture and has a real understanding of how they play their cricket.

“Beating Australia is going to be more about the mental side than tactics or game plans. I’m intrigued by Jon too, he’s won two trophies in The Hundred and he played high-quality men’s cricket. He has a killer instinct. I hope they both put their names forward because we’ll need someone strong to take down those Aussies.”

Rainford-Brent, who was the first black woman to play for England in 2001, was speaking at the unveiling of the LV= Insurance Media Diversity Grant. Shubi Arun, a 24-year-old student from London, has been selected to take up a five-month fully paid internship in the cricket media next summer.

Rainford-Brent has worked extensively on broadening the demographic of those playing the professional game through her involvement in the ACE program and welcomes similar efforts on the other side of the ropes.

“This award is exactly what our games needs to see, it helps to see the game from different angles and opening that door makes a massive impact,” she said.

“To see people who represent you involved in the game is huge. I hear those stories every day through ACE, kids as young as eight telling you how it feels to see someone like them means so much.

“Sport needs to represent the whole melting pot of society.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Dejan Kulusevski has been ruled out for Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dejan Kulusevski will not be risked for Spurs’ clash with Eintracht Frankfurt
The Lawn Tennis Association is focused on improving diversity and inclusion in the sport (LTA handout/Running Iron)
Jaidyn Murray praises LTA for helping tackle ‘underlying racism’ in tennis
The FA is working towards a trial of body cameras on referees in adult grassroots football in the first half of next year (John Walton/PA)
Trial to allow grassroots referees to wear body cameras set to start in 2023
Clarke Carlisle was chairman of the Professional Footballers’ Association between 2010 and 2013 (Yui Mok/PA)
Clarke Carlisle: I’m proof positive of the road back from adverse mental health
Clubs whose players feature in the World Cup in Qatar this winter will be entitled to access a pot of cash worth more than 200 million US dollars in total (Nick Potts/PA)
FIFA sets aside over 200m US dollars for clubs with players on World Cup…
Joe Williams is back available for Bristol City (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bristol City’s Joe Williams back from ban for Preston clash
Middlesbrough are to speak to former Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick as they look for Chris Wilder’s replacement (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Middlesbrough to speak with Michael Carrick about managerial vacancy
Liverpool defender Joel Matip is out for a fortnight with a calf injury (Joe Giddens/PA)
Joel Matip ruled out with calf problem to add to Liverpool’s injury woes
Still Mr Nice Guy, but Euan Walker has learned to be more selfish in…
Jofra Archer and Alex Lees (Jon Super/Mike Egerton/PA).
Injury-hit Jofra Archer retains England central contract as Alex Lees misses out

Most Read

1
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man and woman in hospital after car lands on roof on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
2
3
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
4
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
5
Jordan Rae stabbed a man in Macduff
North-east man stabbed victim with steak knife after row over money
6
Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort attended a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support in the delivery of the events following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen’s death
7
Kevin Stewart, minister for mental wellbeing and social care, was attending a drag bingo event at Cheerz bar in the early hours of Monday morning when an argument ensued with another man. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub ‘argument’
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Liam Beattie KA Moore. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Danger-driver ‘panicked’ and led police on 70mph pursuit through Torry
9
The flights between London City and Aberdeen will operate on the Embraer E190 aircraft. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter
10
Jim Goodwin's comments after Aberdeen's loss at Hibs landed him in hot water.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin’s ban… but I don’t…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen's 'extremely popular' firework display to return to city this year
Bev Lasckey-Hill. Image: Bev Lasckey-Hill/ Facebook.
Holidaymaker spends visits to Scotland picking up litter - making friends along the way
Midwives Myra Kinnaird and Marcia Dean who support women and families experiencing baby loss
'A loss is a loss, no matter what stage of pregnancy': Meet the north-east…
Still Mr Nice Guy, but Euan Walker has learned to be more selfish in…
Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort attended a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support in the delivery of the events following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen's death
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Chibuikem Orakwe (Oldmachar) set his team on the attack v Hazlehead Picture shows; Aberdeen secondary schools football: Chibuikem Orakwe (Oldmachar) sets his team on the attack v Hazlehead. Oldmachar Academy. Supplied by Walter Craig
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Hat-trick hero Chibuiken Orakwe fires Oldmachar Academy to five-star win…
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
Skye's busy (not remote) Portree harbour (Photo: BBA Photography/Shutterstock)
Fiona Rintoul: Myth of 'remote' Highlands and Islands perpetuates substandard services
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
Jim Goodwin's comments after Aberdeen's loss at Hibs landed him in hot water.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin's ban... but I don't…

Editor's Picks