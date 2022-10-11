Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers need positive result against Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers need positive result against Liverpool

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 5:59 pm
Rangers now need Euro result says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers now need Euro result says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Steve Welsh/PA)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers need a positive result against Liverpool in their Champions League clash at Ibrox if they are to have a chance of playing European football after the turn of the year.

The Light Blues meekly lost 2-0 at Anfield last Tuesday night and sit bottom of Group A with no points and no goals after three fixtures.

After the visit of the Reds on Wednesday night, Rangers travel to group leaders Napoli, who have won all three matches and are three points ahead of the English giants, before finishing the campaign at home to Ajax.

With Europa League football the only realistic possibility left as third-place finishers, Gers boss Van Bronckhorst, whose only new injury doubt is midfielder Glen Kamara, knows the Govan side are in the last chance saloon.

He said: “We all know Liverpool really well because of all the games they play in the Champions League and Premier League.

“We are playing against a strong side. We have to find more moments in the game when we can be dangerous.

“Of course our approach will be different tomorrow because we need points to hopefully play after the break in Europe.

“But, we are still going to be up against a very good side.

“We want to be able to proceed in Europe when we play our last game at home against Ajax. Hopefully we are in a situation where, with a good result, we can continue in Europe.

“That means also we have to get points out of the next two games because Ajax are already on three points.

“We need to get points. Ideally three points and we have to see the other results.”

The Dutchman, however, insists Rangers need to keep 11 men on the pitch to have a chance against the Merseysiders.

In their last Euro game at Ibrox against Napoli last month, the home side were holding their own until defender James Sands was sent off before eventually losing 3-0 to the talented visitors.

“We have had some strong performances in Europe last season and even this season, against Napoli,” said the former Feyenoord boss, who has already decided which of his two strikers, Antonio Colak or Alfredo Morelos, will start, but would not reveal which one.

“That was a good one against a very strong opponent.

“We were in the game until the penalties and the red card. That gave us confidence to get something from home games.

“Tomorrow we have to have the same approach, the same performance and keep playing with 11 men.

“In Europe playing with 10 men is a really difficult task. So that is really important.

“That is always important, to make the right decision and to make sure you are focused on the game.

“It is going to be hectic because the playing style of Liverpool is quite direct at times and I also mean hectic in those moments with long balls and runners and they have a lot of pace.

“But a very essential part of the game is also mentally, we have to be strong in every moment we face and make sure we stay with 11, that is for sure.

“Make sure we get stronger when the game proceeds rather than not getting the right decisions at the right moments.”


