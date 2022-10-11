Worcester players ‘let down by owners’ – Ollie Lawrence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Worcester players ‘let down by owners’ – Ollie Lawrence

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 10:03 pm
Ollie Lawrence has left financially stricken Worcester (Adam Davy/PA)
Ollie Lawrence has left financially stricken Worcester (Adam Davy/PA)

England centre Ollie Lawrence has revealed his pain at Worcester’s demise and fired a broadside at co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham.

Worcester were suspended from the Gallagher Premiership and will be relegated at the end of this season following Warriors’ partial liquidation last week, with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) pursuing unpaid tax in the region of £6million.

Administrators continue working to find a buyer for the stricken outfit, while a number of players have moved on to new clubs.

Worcester
Worcester Warriors are currently suspended from the Premiership (David Davies/PA)

Lawrence is among them, having signed a long-term deal with Bath, but he admits the events that unfolded at Worcester will probably never sink in.

Goldring and Whittingham even took a swipe at Worcester players and supporters, effectively blaming them for the club’s financial issues in a public statement that caused outrage.

“Currently, I am still living in Worcester and commuting back and forth. Until I move here (Bath), I don’t think it will fully sink in. I don’t think it ever will, to be honest,” he said.

“We felt like we had been let down by our owners. I think if we had have known a bit more about their financial struggles, it would have given boys more time to look elsewhere.

“We seemed to be on the back foot a lot of the time, and we were the ones going out on the weekends trying to put in shifts for each other, knowing that within the next couple of weeks we might not even be a club.

“It is an element of frustration, feeling let down and just disappointed that they were allowed to do what they’ve done.

“With everything going on now, hopefully it will all unfold and it will all come out regarding what has gone on at the club.

“When that statement was released, it didn’t make sense or go down well with a lot of people.

Ollie Lawrence
Ollie Lawrence (centre) in action for his new club Bath (Steven Paston/PA)

“They needed to take accountability for what they’ve done, because at the end of the day they can’t blame players for the situation they were in.

“They gave us contracts, they agreed to the terms. If they couldn’t afford to keep the club, then they should have made that clear earlier.

“There was no communication, and then the one time we did get communication it was basically a slating.

“To blame fans, saying there should have been more at games, they were just trying to find excuses to make themselves look better when, in fact, they have just made themselves look worse.”

Lawrence has been joined at Bath by former Warriors colleagues Ted Hill, Fergus Lee-Warner and Valery Morozov, while Duhan van der Merwe has returned to Edinburgh, Joe Batley has rejoined Bristol and Saracens have signed Warriors wing Tom Howe and lock Andrew Kitchener on short-term deals.

Lawrence’s focus must now be on Bath, where he will hope to regain England recognition and increase his tally of seven caps.

But he added: “Whatever is going on with the situation at the club (Worcester), we want to see them back in the Premiership and be part of the league for a long time.

“There is so much history with the club and there are a lot of boys there who need the club to survive.

Worcester
Worcester players after their Premiership game against Newcastle (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We all want the best for the club, and no-one in the rugby community would have wanted to see what has happened to them.

“I am concerned by what is happening and will always have my attention in the corner of my eye to make sure my friends and stuff are looked after.

“It doesn’t look great going forward, but hopefully, fingers crossed, they can get a new owner and build back up from the Championship.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Robbie Neilson is looking for a better performance (Steve Welsh/PA)
Robbie Neilson urges Hearts to put more pressure on Fiorentina
Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan (centre) is governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle open to further investment from Saudi Arabia – chief executive
Dundee United launched an investigation (PA)
Fresh footage casts ‘real doubt’ on alleged racial abuse of Jair Tavares
Mikel Arteta’s relationship with his captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang soured last year. (Mark Pain/Alamy)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hits back at criticism from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Wasps have been suspended from the Gallagher Premiership (David Davies/PA)
Wasps follow Worcester in suspension from Gallagher Premiership
Harry Maguire attended a Dream Day (John Walton/PA)
Dream Day as Harry Maguire makes special memories – Wednesday’s sporting social
Daizen Maeda (left) suffered more frustration in front of goal (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ange Postecoglou: Perseverance key for Daizen Maeda’s troubles in front of goal
Jim Goodwin is appealing against a lengthy ban (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin admits interviews may becoming ‘very boring’ after touchline ban
Referees’ chief Crawford Allan has welcomed the introduction of VAR to Scottish football (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Crawford Allen welcomes introduction of VAR into Scottish football
Wasps have withdrawn from Saturday’s league game against Exeter (David Davies/PA)
Premiership in trouble with Wasps likely to enter administration after Worcester

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The car crashed on Crown Street in Aberdeen on Tuesday. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police tried to stop car which crashed and landed on its roof in Aberdeen
3
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
4
crash kingsway
Traffic builds on A9 following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
5
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
6
man assaulted elgin
37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie
7
A man has gone on trial accused of intending to rape a Peterhead woman as she slept.
Mum tells jury of terrifying moment intruder crept into bedroom and sexually assaulted her
8
Aberdeen is set to experience some "much needed cheer" with this year's Christmas events line-up. Image: Kenny Elrick
Aberdeen due for a ‘truly magical time’ as Christmas festivities set to light up…
9
Eleanor Mallet has been reported missing from Inverness. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Plans have been lodged for a new Wickes in Westhill - marking the DIY giant's return to the north-east. Image: Ryden/Aberdeenshire Council.
DIY giant Wickes eyes north-east return with plans for Westhill store

More from Press and Journal

Lauren Bell (left) on the track for Great Britain. Image: Photo by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13459401cj)
Cycling: Forres rider Lauren Bell takes team sprint bronze at World Track Championships
Eddie Williams lifting Invercauld stone at strongman event in Braemar
Braemar's Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot
crash kingsway
Traffic builds on A9 following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
man assaulted elgin
37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie
Aberdeen is set to experience some "much needed cheer" with this year's Christmas events line-up. Image: Kenny Elrick
Aberdeen due for a 'truly magical time' as Christmas festivities set to light up…
The car crashed on Crown Street in Aberdeen on Tuesday. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police tried to stop car which crashed and landed on its roof in Aberdeen
Dame Vivienne Westwood protests outside the energy firm Cuadrilla's facking site in Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, near Blackpool fter the controversial process got underway in Lancashire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday October 16, 2018. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Fracking. Photo credit should read: PA Wire
Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in 'northern reaches of Scotland'
A man has gone on trial accused of intending to rape a Peterhead woman as she slept.
Mum tells jury of terrifying moment intruder crept into bedroom and sexually assaulted her
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
Aberdeen board members and Jim Goodwin watch from the stands at Dundee United.
LONG READ: 'Ludicrous' Jim Goodwin ban shows system flaws, says former Aberdeen midfielder Steve…

Editor's Picks