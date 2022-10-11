Celtic’s hopes of Champions League progression end with RB Leipzig defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic’s hopes of Champions League progression end with RB Leipzig defeat

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 10:19 pm
Celtic endured more Champions League frustration (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic endured more Champions League frustration (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic’s hopes of Champions League progression ended on Tuesday night after RB Leipzig hit two late goals at Parkhead.

Former Chelsea forward Timo Werner headed the opener in the 75th minute and Emil Forsberg sealed a 2-0 away win nine minutes later.

The defeat leaves Celtic bottom of Group F with one point from four matches and with no chance of making second place following Shakhtar Donetsk’s draw against Real Madrid in Warsaw.

The Scottish champions can still finish third but would need to beat Shakhtar and then get a result in the Bernabeu – and they would need to develop a far more clinical edge to do so.

They again had the better of the first-half chances but hit the frame of the goal twice and missed several good headed opportunities before the visitors stepped up their attacking threat.

Celtic were missing the injured Jota and lost another winger, Liel Abada, to injury three minutes before half-time.

The theme of their European campaign continued inside 60 seconds when Daizen Maeda spurned a glorious opportunity as he stooped to head Abada’s cross wide from four yards.

Leipzig soon took the sting out of the game though with long spells of possession and Dominik Szoboszlai returned David Raum’s deep cross beyond the opposite post from a good opening.

Celtic needed good blocks from Matt O’Riley – who was again playing in a deep midfield role – and Moritz Jenz after being troubled on the break.

The hosts came to life after the midway point of the half. Greg Taylor and Sead Haksabanovic caused some panic with balls in from the left and Jenz then headed over the latter’s corner.

Leipzig had a major let-off when O’Riley hit the post from 25 yards following a short corner and Taylor scuffed the rebound off the crossbar before Maeda headed wide.

Kyogo Furuhashi then missed an excellent chance when he sent a free header over the crossbar from 12 yards following a pinpoint cross from Haksabanovic.

Abada went off for James Forrest after sustaining what looked like a knee injury following a fair tackle from Raum.

Leipzig finished the half well. Raum hit the bar with a cross, Joe Hart denied Christopher Nkunku with his foot and Willi Orban sent a free header over from the resulting corner.

Hart pulled off a better stop from Orban early in the second half and Furuhashi failed to make the most of good set-up play from Forrest at the other end.

Celtic were living dangerously. Jenz and Cameron Carter-Vickers put in some important interventions and O’Riley tracked back to make an excellent sliding tackle – and they also got some fortune when Szoboszlai slipped in the penalty box after Reo Hatate lost the ball to leave his defence outnumbered.

Leipzig were enjoying the better of the second-half chances. Right-back Mohamed Simakan and Nkunku missed the target from decent chances before Hart saved from the latter.

Celtic made a triple change midway through the half with David Turnbull, Aaron Mooy and Giorgos Giakoumakis coming on and they soon had a chance when the Australian cut the ball back for Maeda. The Japan attacker was having a frustrating night with the ball though and steered a first-time effort wide.

The breakthrough came at the other end after Leipzig worked the ball down their left. Andre Silva got to the bye-line and cut it back for Werner to head home.

Celtic threatened an equaliser but O’Riley saw a strike palmed away and Giakoumakis headed Forrest’s cross wide from close range.

They were made to pay for the latest miss when Werner this time got down the left channel to cut back for Forsberg to find the top corner.

