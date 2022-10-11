Joey Barton hopes Bristol Rovers ace Antony Evans can build on winner at MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joey Barton hopes Bristol Rovers ace Antony Evans can build on winner at MK Dons

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 10:49 pm
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton before the Sky Bet League Two match at The Fully Charged New Lawn, Nailsworth. Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021.
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton before the Sky Bet League Two match at The Fully Charged New Lawn, Nailsworth. Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton hopes midfielder Antony Evans will gain confidence after scoring the winner from the penalty spot in his side’s 1-0 victory at MK Dons.

Evans has struggled to find the form that led to him scoring 11 goals in helping the Pirates win promotion from League Two last season and was one of the players left out by Barton at Stadium MK.

However, just five minutes after being brought off the bench he held his nerve from 12 yards to earn Rovers their second straight win, which lifted them up to 15th in League One.

Barton said: “We made a couple of changes just to freshen up and get energy levels, knowing that we would utilise the strength we had on the bench, and the good quality we’ve got.

“I felt it was a real team performance and Evo, I think that will do his confidence the world of good to get on the pitch and get the winner.

“When you see him stepping up to take a penalty, you always fancy him due to his quality from dead balls.

“I’m really pleased for him and the travelling contingent – I think we had more fans in than them by the look of it, we certainly had more noise in the stadium.
“I’m really pleased for the Gasheads who have come out on a Tuesday night to have given them back-to-back wins and a nice clean sheet to boot.”

Bristol Rovers stepped up to control the second half, with Ryan Loft having a low effort tipped around the post by Jamie Cumming, who later produced a brilliant save from Lewis Gibson’s header.

But the breakthrough came when Loft was pulled back in the area, leading to Evans sending Cumming the wrong way from the spot.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning, whose side are still third from bottom, said: “The fight’s there, it’s not the case of us not fighting and competing.

“In terms of the will to head [the ball], the will to compete with them, I think that was there, that wasn’t the problem.

“It’s a case of discipline in key moments is costing us and then, ultimately, quality: the quality to create, the quality to take chances, the quality to control the game by passing the ball, which is what we have to do.

“That’s probably the biggest thing that we have to go away and look at.

“For me, it’s controlling what I can control and all I can control is how we respond to tonight, what work we do for Thursday, what work we do ready for Saturday [against Plymouth].

“Until I’m told otherwise, it’s head down, scrap, work and give the players the best opportunity to go out and change it.”

