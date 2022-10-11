Sarina Wiegman urges England to learn from goalless draw with Czech Republic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sarina Wiegman urges England to learn from goalless draw with Czech Republic

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 10:59 pm Updated: October 11, 2022, 11:05 pm
Sarina Wiegman sais England must do better after a goalless draw against Czech Republic (John Walton/PA)
Sarina Wiegman sais England must do better after a goalless draw against Czech Republic (John Walton/PA)

Sarina Wiegman admitted England must do better after they were held to a goalless draw against the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium.

The Lionesses had been on a 15-game winning run after beating the United States 2-1 on Friday, but were unable to extend their streak against a side ranked 28th in the world.

However, they have extended their unbeaten run to 24 games but – despite hitting the woodwork twice – could not find a breakthrough in front of a crowd of 21,222.

The manager admitted she was disappointed, but said that her side would have learnt from the stalemate.

“We’re absolutely disappointed because we think we could have won. We knew Czech was a very tough opponent, very physical and direct,” Wiegman said.

“We just had to do a little better I think, we had a couple of chances.

“First half we hit the post, second half we had three opportunities to score a goal and we didn’t.

“For us a very good learning moment.”

It was a game of milestones and first appearances with Lucy Bronze gaining her 100th England cap, while Esme Morgan made her debut and Lauren James her first start.

  • Fara Williams 172
  • Jill Scott 153
  • Karen Carney 144
  • Alex Scott 140
  • Casey Stoney 130
  • Rachel Yankey 129
  • *Steph Houghton 121
  • Gillian Coultard 119
  • Kelly Smith 117
  • Ellen White 113
  • Eni Aluko 102
  • Rachel Unitt 102
  • *Lucy Bronze 100

Wiegman believes the Czech Republic were as challenging as she expected, adding: “They were (tough to play against) because, of course, we saw them against the USA.

“They tied the Netherlands twice in the qualification rounds, we saw how tough they were, how physical they were but I hoped we would have broken down their defence quicker.”

The visitors had a chance in the second minute from a corner, but the shot from Klara Cahynova went over the bar.

Czech Republic had to resort to attempts from distance as their tactics did not support attacking in numbers. Tereza Krejcirikova tried her luck just before the hour mark but her shot was well wide of the target.

Ella Toone's, left, shot is blocked by the Czech Republic defence
Ella Toone's shot is blocked by the Czech defence (John Walton/PA)

Head coach Karel Rada insisted that his side was happy with their result against the European Champions, but stressed their aim was to qualify for a major tournament.

“We are very happy because we knew about England’s great run, winning the European (Championship) and I think so many teams around the world would be delighted with this result so we are happy tonight in Brighton,” Rada said.

He added: “We played some great matches, for example the Unites States, the Netherlands, we played some draws against them as well as today and these matches strengthen our self confidence.

“These matches are helping us a lot but our dream is clear, we still haven’t played in the European Championships or the World Cups so our aim is to qualify (for those tournaments).”

