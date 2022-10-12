Ireland footballer Amber Barrett dedicates winning goal to Creeslough victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ireland footballer Amber Barrett dedicates winning goal to Creeslough victims

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 9:52 am
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

The football player who put Ireland through to the Women’s World Cup for the first time has dedicated the achievement to the victims of the Creeslough explosion.

Amber Barrett scored the winning goal four minutes after coming off the bench to give the Republic of Ireland a 1-0 victory over Scotland at Hampden Park.

Ms Barrett, whose grandparents were from Creeslough, kissed her black armband after scoring the crucial goal, in a touching tribute to the victims of the tragedy.

Speaking to RTE Sport after being awarded player of the match, she said: “I know Creeslough like the back of my hand.

“Both my grandparents were Creeslough born and bred and I spent my whole upbringing there; the summers and Christmases and every year, I go back from football, I go my uncle who’s still living down in Creeslough.

“I know people that died in the tragedy, I know people who were affected by the tragedy. I know people who were first on the scene at the tragedy.”

Ms Barrett, from Milford in Co Donegal, added: “I’ve not been able to put it into words about it, there’s been a sombreness about me the last few days.

“This is the best day of my life in terms of what we’ve done for football, but when you put it into perspective, we don’t scratch the surface of what happened over there on Friday.

“This result, this game, that goal, this award – I’m dedicating it for those 10 beautiful souls who unfortunately perished on Friday, for all their families.

“Because I know they touched their lives. They certainly touched ours.

“This is for Creeslough. This is for Donegal.”

Speaking on RTE Morning Ireland on Wednesday, Ireland Women’s manager Vera Pauw said it was an “emotional” and “special” moment that the Donegal woman was the one to score the winning goal.

“So emotional. It’s as if something brought it to us, I cannot have other words to it. It’s so special.

IRISH Donegal WhatWeKnow
(PA Graphics)

“Amber wasn’t really the first person to put on at that moment, and we were thinking what are our options because, with all the injuries, we did not have much options to change things.”

She said there was a feeling that Barrett could get behind the Scottish defence.

“She said, ‘Vera, if you put me on, I will put that ball in, I will score’,” Pauw said.

After the match, the Dutch manager said Barrett said to her: “I told you that I would do it.”

“I think that this special thing over her – that she wanted to do it for the community in Donegal – that that has given her this extra… I have no words for it.

“It’s just something that I will always remember.”

