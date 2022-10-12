EFL could consider lifting Saturday 3pm blackout as part of next TV rights deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

EFL could consider lifting Saturday 3pm blackout as part of next TV rights deal

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 10:46 am Updated: October 12, 2022, 12:21 pm
The EFL’s current TV deal with Sky Sports expires in 2024 (Nigel French/PA).
The EFL’s current TV deal with Sky Sports expires in 2024 (Nigel French/PA).

Lifting the Saturday 3pm blackout is one option the English Football League could consider in the sale of its next television and media rights.

The league confirmed on Wednesday it had issued a Request For Proposal (RFP), inviting interested broadcasters and media companies to come forward and suggest new ways of presenting the league on television and streaming platforms from the 2024-25 season, when its current deal with Sky Sports expires.

Lifting the ban on screening any matches live between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on a Saturday is an option being considered, the PA news agency understands, but ultimately nothing is off the table as the EFL seeks to find solutions which cater for changing viewer habits.

“Whilst the appetite for EFL football remains stronger than ever, we want to grow this audience further,” the EFL’s chief commercial officer Ben Wright said.

“We are inviting proposals from organisations that can enhance and develop the league’s offering, taking a new and innovative approach to how people consume EFL content.

“Alongside the EFL’s rich tradition and distinguished history there is a desire to evolve, grow and innovate in order to grow our audience further and we’re looking for a partner or partners who share that vision.”

EFL chairman Rick Parry told PA a year ago that the league would not rule out lifting the blackout.

Cristiano Ronaldo's first match back at Manchester United last year was not screened live due to the Saturday blackout period
Cristiano Ronaldo’s first match back at Manchester United last year was not screened live due to the Saturday blackout period (Martin Rickett/PA)

The block, which associations are allowed to impose under Article 48 of UEFA regulations, dates back to the 1960s and is designed to protect live attendance at matches throughout the football pyramid.

It was temporarily lifted when spectators were barred from stadia due to the coronavirus pandemic but restored for the current season.

Parry said last October: “I don’t see (an end to the blackout) as being essential. Having said that, I don’t necessarily rule it out.

“We are almost unique in Europe now in having a blackout period. I’m not presuming that it goes, but equally, if we’re looking at streaming, at new technologies and new broadcasters, we will probably have to be open-minded in terms of scheduling.”

The EFL has been urged to proceed with “extreme caution” by the Football Supporters’ Association.

Its chief executive Kevin Miles said: “The UK’s footballing ecosystem is the envy of the world, with matchday attendances running all the way down to non-league and grassroots that dwarf those of elite-level games in many other countries.

“Everyone is responsible for maintaining that environment in which football at all levels can not just survive, but thrive – so the professional game should exercise extreme caution before contemplating the end of the 3pm blackout.

“Removing the blackout would have dramatic consequences for the pyramid, many unforeseen, which is why FSA members up and down the pyramid have strongly resisted any relaxation of this protection.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Omari Patrick faces a late fitness test for Carlisle (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Omari Patrick faces late fitness test ahead of Carlisle’s clash with Doncaster
Micky Mellon’s Tranmere are looking to extend a four-game league winning run (Simon Marper/PA)
Micky Mellon’s in-form Tranmere looking to extend winning run against Crewe
Will Jacks will be joining England’s Test team for the first time in Pakistan (Adam Davy/PA)
Hundred hero with leadership potential – a closer look at Will Jacks
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ football is going to auction (Graham Budd Auctions/Handout)
Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ football to go under the hammer next month
Tottenham will use the likes of Son Heung-min to help market a new football training app they have invested in (Handout/PA)
Tottenham show commitment to grassroots football by investing in coaching app
Manchester United play Chelsea later this month (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Enough is enough – Man Utd Supporters’ Trust take action after ticket issues
Rafael Leao has been linked with Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Football rumours: AC Milan look to tie down Chelsea target Rafael Leao
Paula Radcliffe broke the world record at the Chicago Marathon (Rebecca Naden/PA)
On this day in 2002: Paula Radcliffe wins Chicago Marathon in world record time
Rob Burrow is determined to remain upbeat (PA Images/Zak Goodwin)
Rob Burrow would not discourage children from playing rugby despite MND battle
Antonio Conte feared blowing a two-goal lead (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Conte feared Tottenham would blow two-goal lead against Frankfurt

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Bethany Watt was reported missing on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Man knocked on door holding bread knife… and police officer answered
3
Eddie Williams lifting Invercauld stone at strongman event in Braemar
Braemar’s Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot
4
To go with story by David Mackay. A9 crash near Kingussie Picture shows; A9 near Kingussie. Kingussie. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
5
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
6
The car crashed on Crown Street in Aberdeen on Tuesday. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police tried to stop car which crashed and landed on its roof in Aberdeen
7
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
10
HIE chief executive Stuart Black says valuable insight into the area’s strengths and vulnerabilities Image: John Paul/HIE
Survey reveals the issues driving younger people out of the Highlands and Islands

More from Press and Journal

Police are appealing for information after a man was taken to hospital in Fort William.
Detectives appeal for information following 'serious' assault in Fort William
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
RES has sparked controversy with plans for 850ft+ turbines at Hill of Fare in Aberdeenshire
Local MP says proposed 820ft Hill of Fare turbines are 'simply too big'
Young at Heart Deeside is offering a warm space in Aboyne Library every Tuesday and Friday. Images: macondo/ Shutterstock
Warm bank in Aboyne twice a week as people forced to turn off heating
To go with story by David Mackay. A9 crash near Kingussie Picture shows; A9 near Kingussie. Kingussie. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
Four in every five families in the Western Isles will be in fuel poverty this winter. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Concerns raised as four in five families in Western Isles plunged into fuel poverty
Royal Mail managers are striking in a pay row.
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
The EFL’s current TV deal with Sky Sports expires in 2024 (Nigel French/PA).
Behind the scenes at The Society Awards 2022
BrewDog founders Martin Dickie (right) and James Watt at the site of their Lost Forest, on the Highland estate the company owns (Photo: BrewDog)
David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform
Team Europe's Sergio Garcia practices on the 1st during the second preview day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Ryder. Photo credit should read: Anthony Behar/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Stephen Gallacher: Sad to see Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup career end with a whimper

Editor's Picks