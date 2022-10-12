Dawid Malan shows his value by lifting England out of trouble against Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dawid Malan shows his value by lifting England out of trouble against Australia

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 11:21 am
Dawid Malan showed his value to England against Australia (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Dawid Malan showed his value to England against Australia (K.M. Chaudary/AP)

Dawid Malan demonstrated his value by lifting England out of trouble in their second T20 against Australia in Canberra.

Malan was shuffled down to number seven in the batting order in Sunday’s opener, which England won by eight runs, but he was back at his usual position of first drop here, perhaps with a point to prove.

After England slipped to 54 for four, Malan registered 82 from 48 balls on his 50th T20 international, sharing a 92-run stand in 52 deliveries with Moeen Ali (44 off 27) to help the tourists to what seems a competitive 178 for seven.

Ben Stokes was out for seven off 11 balls, his second successive single-figure score since returning to England’s T20 set-up and the Test captain is running out of time to find form before the World Cup.

Australia were back nearer full strength after resting several of their stars at the weekend, with a frontline bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa, plus all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, back in their line-up.

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales put on 132 in 11.2 overs in Perth but they were parted with just 21 on the board at the Manuka Oval as the former toe-edged into the night sky, with Zampa holding on well.

The perception of Malan starting slowly perhaps led to others being bumped up ahead of him at the Optus Stadium but he timed his third ball here beautifully for four, then took a towering six off his fifth.

Hales and Harry Brook offered poor shots to Marcus Stoinis, while in between Stokes was castled while on one knee, aiming a big heave off leg-spinner Zampa, whose extra bit of zip seemed key.

Malan, though, was proving harder to dislodge at the other end and found a capable foil in Moeen, who started slowly before the pair started to turn the screw in the second half of England’s innings.

Malan went to a 31-ball 50 while Moeen upped the ante with a sliced drive that burst through the fingertips of a leaping David Warner, who had a concussion test after banging his head on the floor.

Malan was dropped on 54 by a backpedalling Tim David on the rope while Zampa spilled a tough return chance off Moeen on 38. However, Moeen was dismissed in the same over as David clung on in the deep.

Malan picked out deep mid-wicket in the final over but the returning Chris Jordan made sure England’s innings finished with a flourish with a six off Starc.

