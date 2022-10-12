No excuse – Republic boss Vera Pauw sorry for offensive chant after play-off win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No excuse – Republic boss Vera Pauw sorry for offensive chant after play-off win

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 11:23 am Updated: October 12, 2022, 8:28 pm
Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has apologised over her team’s most-match celebrations in Glasgow (Brian Lawless/PA)
Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has apologised over her team's most-match celebrations in Glasgow (Brian Lawless/PA)

Republic of Ireland boss Vera Pauw has apologised for any offence caused as her jubilant players celebrated reaching the World Cup finals for the first time.

Video circulated on social media after Tuesday night’s 1-0 play-off victory over Scotland at Hampden Park appeared to show the players singing a pro-IRA chant in the changing room afterwards.

Manager Pauw and her employers, the Football Association of Ireland, issued an apology on Wednesday morning.

An FAI statement said: “The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland women’s national team manager Vera Pauw apologise for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room after the Women’s World Cup qualifying play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.”

Pauw added: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.

“We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”

Further social media footage showed the Ireland players celebrating both on their flight home from Glasgow and after they had touched down in Dublin, where emergency crews assembled to welcome their return with sirens and flashing lights.

Amber Barrett’s cool 72nd-minute finish had earlier secured their passage to Australia and New Zealand, where they will join holders the United States and European champions England at next summer’s finals.

Neil Lennon, the former Celtic boss and Northern Ireland international, was asked about sectarianism ahead of coaching Omonia Nicosia against Manchester United in the Europa League.

Neil Lennon File Photo
Neil Lennon hopes lessons can be learned (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It is a social thing,” he said. “It has been around a lot longer than I have been on this earth.

“I have been through it myself on both sides. It’s got to come from the home.

“Kyle (Lafferty) has made a mistake. He has to own that. I don’t know the reference about the Republic team.

“The Celtic fans are anti-monarchists and have been for a long time. It is not just a sporting thing. It is a political thing.

“Obviously the Troubles in Ireland have been well documented for over 50 years. How do you change it?

“You just have to keep beating the drum to try and find a level playing field but it is not just sectarianism.

“There is racism in sport and sexism as well in some quarters. We live in an open society.

“We are trying to move forward but every now and then we get dragged back.

“I can’t comment for the individuals. I can’t speak for the individuals. I just hope they learn their lesson and learn it quickly.”

