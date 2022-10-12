Wasps likely to enter administration after withdrawing from game against Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wasps likely to enter administration after withdrawing from game against Exeter

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 3:05 pm
Wasps have pulled out of their clash with Exeter (David Davies/PA)
Wasps have pulled out of their clash with Exeter (David Davies/PA)

Wasps have withdrawn from Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership game against Exeter and say it is “likely” they will enter into administration “in the coming days”.

In another colossal blow for the English domestic game, it follows Worcester already being in administration and being suspended from the Premiership for the rest of this reason, with relegation to the Championship to follow.

In a statement, Wasps said: “It has become clear that there is likely to be insufficient time to find a solvent solution for the companies within the group, and it is therefore likely that they will enter into administration in the coming days with a view to concluding deals shortly thereafter.

“In light of the current situation, we have therefore taken the decision to withdraw the Wasps men’s team from this Saturday’s league fixture against Exeter Chiefs.”

Wasps Holdings Limited recently confirmed a second notice of intention to appoint administrators had been filed, revealing talks were at “a relatively advanced stage” with possible investors in the face of a winding-up order from HM Revenue and Customs for £2million in unpaid tax.

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is understood to be one of those interested parties.

Wasps also face having to repay a £35million bond which had helped finance the club’s relocation to Coventry during 2014.

Wasps
Wasps say they are ‘likely’ to enter administration (David Davies/PA)

Failure to secure finance needed to prevent administration could now result in automatic relegation from the Premiership.

The statement from the club continued: “Since filing a notice of intention to appoint administrators on 21st September, we have been working tirelessly to secure the long-term future for Wasps Holdings Limited, and all of the organisations and clubs that sit within the group.

“Negotiations to secure deals that will allow the men’s and women’s rugby teams, netball team and the arena (Coventry Building Society Arena) and associated business to move forward are ongoing.

Wasps
Wasps play at the Coventry Building Society Arena (David Davies/PA)

“While the companies within the group all represent strong and viable businesses, the reality is that they have insufficient cash at this time to continue to fund operations until these complex negotiations have concluded.

“We have therefore been asking potential funders and investors to provide bridging finance to provide enough time for a solvent solution to be found. Regrettably, this has not been possible to date, although we will continue to pursue this until the very last opportunity.

“This (withdrawing from Saturday’s game) was an extremely difficult decision to make, and we recognise that this will not only impact on our players, staff and supporters, but also Exeter Chiefs and the wider rugby community.

“However, we strongly believe it is the right course of action when, at this time, we are unable to meet our regulatory requirements in the absence of fully-concluded deal negotiations.

“We understand that this news will be disappointing and concerning for everyone involved. Our immediate focus will be on ensuring that all of our players and the staff of Wasps and the arena are fully updated and given the support they need.

“While these are challenging times, we remain confident that new owners will be found that will allow the clubs and businesses within the Group to move forward.”

Wasps have been ever-present in the Premiership since the competition began 25 years ago.

Wasps
Former Wasps captain Lawrence Dallaglio holds aloft the Premiership trophy (David Davies/PA)

They won the Premiership title on four occasions, including a hat-trick from 2003 to2005.

Wasps were also crowned European champions twice, in addition to achieving one European Challenge Cup triumph.

And they have fielded some of England’s most well-known players during rugby union’s professional era.

The 2003 World Cup-winning England squad included five Wasps players – Lawrence Dallaglio, Josh Lewsey, Stuart Abbott, Simon Shaw and Joe Worsley.

