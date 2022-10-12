Dawid Malan flexible over batting order after emphasising importance to England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dawid Malan flexible over batting order after emphasising importance to England

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 3:44 pm
Dawid Malan struck 82 off 49 balls in England’s win (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Dawid Malan struck 82 off 49 balls in England’s win (K.M. Chaudary/AP)

Dawid Malan insisted he is unfazed at shuffling down the batting order if the situation dictates after emphasising his importance to England as they wrapped up a T20 series win over Australia.

The perception of Malan being a slow starter might have led to him dropping down to seven on Sunday as England turned to their middle-order dashers after Jos Buttler and Alex Hales had laid a platform.

But he was in his natural habitat at a chilly Manuka Oval in Canberra and anchored England’s innings as they recovered from 54 for four to 178 for seven, enough for an eight-run victory to go 2-0 up with one to play.

Dawid Malan anchored England's innings (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dawid Malan anchored England’s innings (Mike Egerton/PA)

Malan’s 82 off 49 balls, including seven fours and four sixes, relied on timing over all-out aggression against a full-strength Australia attack and was extra special on his 50th T20 appearance for England.

However, he denied he had a point to prove at the outset, indicating he has moved down the line-up in the past – most notably against the West Indies and South Africa at last year’s T20 World Cup.

“I feel like I’ve proved my point a hell of a lot before,” said Malan, the former top-ranked T20 batter in the world, now at sixth.

“Ultimately, the way this team is balanced, if we get to a certain stage in the game, I think everyone’s very flexible in the way they’re going to bat.

“It was the same at the last World Cup, we chop and change depending on whether we want a certain player in at a certain time, especially if we get a good start.”

If Malan is relaxed about the need to adapt in T20s, the 35-year-old is less understanding about the England and Wales Cricket Board’s central contracts, which were announced earlier this week.

Malan was dropped to a lower incremental banding, having lost his Test spot after last winter’s Ashes, while Chris Jordan, England’s leading T20 wicket-taker of all-time, no longer has any type of ECB deal.

The current structure introduced last year makes no distinction between the red and white-ball formats with all players now in a single list and on an internal pay scale, but there continues to be greater weight given to performances in Test cricket which Malan feels is unfair.

“There’s obviously a slightly strange system with the contracting system,” said Malan. “Hopefully white-ball cricket can get recognised as Test match cricket does.

“We’d like to be rewarded for our performances for England, that’s what contracts are for, and if you’re ranked top-five in the world for three years, you’d hope you get recognised with a white-ball contract.

Sam Curran, left, also shone for England (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Sam Curran, left, also shone for England (K.M. Chaudary/AP)

“You have players here who have been leading wicket-takers in the history of the game for England who don’t have a contract but those are decisions I don’t make.”

Malan shared a 92 run-stand in 52 balls with Moeen Ali, who contributed 44 from 27 deliveries in the partnership, to lift England to what seemed a competitive total at halfway.

Australia needed 34 off the last three overs, with Tim David on 40 off 21 balls, but the vaunted finisher was out two deliveries later after being bowled round his legs by Sam Curran, who took three for 25.

The 24-year-old left-armer has bowled the 18th and 20th overs in the last two matches and made crucial interventions on both occasions, suggesting he could be primed for the role at the T20 World Cup.

“As a bowler you get judged in those tough overs and moments and he’s been standing up consistently for a young kid who’s still finding his way in international cricket,” said Malan.

Ben Stokes made his second successive single figure score - but showed his all-round pedigree (John Walton/PA)
Ben Stokes made his second successive single-figure score but showed his all-round pedigree with the ball and in the field (John Walton/PA)

“I guess that’s what happens when you play in franchise tournaments and IPL and around the world; you get put in those pressure situations and you’re expected to deliver.”

While Ben Stokes made his second successive single-figure score, he showed his all-round pedigree by taking the wicket of Mitch Marsh, having already displayed a terrific piece of athletic fielding, catching in mid-air before offloading back on to the field before his momentum took him over the rope.

“He’s a freak, isn’t he,” added Malan. “For a guy who’s got a dodgy knee to move like he does is unbelievable. He puts everything on the line, he always has done and he’s a fantastic asset for England.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Matt Fitzpatrick defends his Andalucia Masters title at Valderrama this week (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick out to make up ground on money list leader Rory McIlroy
Jamaica captain Ashton Golding insists the Reggae Warriors are far from a “gimmick” (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ashton Golding: We want people to sit up and take notice of Jamaica’s team
Keaton Jennings, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks (Action Foto Sport/Mike Egerton/Steven Paston/PA)
Jennings, Duckett, Livingstone and Jacks – England’s new faces for Pakistan tour
Angelo Ogbonna is desperate for a run in Europe (Adam Davy/PA)
West Ham’s Angelo Ogbonna feeling ‘very good’ and desperate for a run in Europe
Conor Benn should face a lifetime ban after failing a drugs test, according to Josh Warrington (Yui Mok/PA)
Conor Benn should get lifetime ban after failed drugs test – Josh Warrington
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner promised to do what he could to support players in the wake of the Yates Report (Martin Rickett/PA)
Man Utd’s Marc Skinner vows to help protect players from abuse in women’s game
Wasps have pulled out of their clash with Exeter (David Davies/PA)
Wasps likely to enter administration after withdrawing from game against Exeter
Wasps have pulled out of their clash with Exeter (David Davies/PA)
Wasps likely to enter administration after withdrawing from game against Exeter
Erik ten Hag, left, says Cristiano Ronaldo will not accept his FA charge (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘will not accept’ FA charge over fan incident – Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag, left, says Cristiano Ronaldo will not accept his FA charge (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘will not accept’ FA charge over fan incident – Erik ten Hag

Most Read

1
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Fire in Benbecula Place in Inverness Picture shows; Benbecula Place in Inverness. Benbecula Place in Inverness. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Jail for fireraiser who rammed woman’s car then torched her home
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Paul Coates assaulted men at Club Tropicana in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 11/10/2022
Man bottled and punched reveller on Club Tropicana dancefloor
4
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Police remain on the scene dealing with an ongoing investigation at Troon Avenue in Ardler. Picture shows; Police on the scene at Troon Avenue in Ardler on Saturday March 6. Troon Avenue, Dundee. Supplied by Staff pic by Steven Brown Date; 06/03/2021
Aberdeen graduate accused of double murder could have acted with ‘diminished responsibility’, court told
5
Daniel Sloss will perform his new touring show, Can't, at the Music Hall in an exclusive for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
Daniel Sloss will give Aberdeen fans exclusive performance of his new global tour as…
6
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
7
Jacqueline Fraser with her horse Randall. Image: Jacqueline Fraser
Woman who spent £10,000 on visits to beloved horse celebrates north-east bridge reopening
8
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line
9
Erik Cameron spat and tried to headbutt a GEOamey security guard.
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard
10
To go with story by Katie Paterson. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; 01c64317-10be-41ac-b541-8bd2e43a0d03 To go with story by David McPhee. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; fb0f4c03-153c-431e-b0dc-ab1ee2d17356
Violent reveller broke woman’s collar bone after 2am assault near kebab shop

More from Press and Journal

Six bridges were destroyed in the King Edward area in Aberdeenshire in 2019. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Work to repair King Edward's flood-hit bridges continues
Blood stocks have been relatively low.
Blood bank wants more donors from groups O and A as stocks drop to…
Ness Bridge lit up red for Poppyscotland. Image: Poppyscotland.
Highlands and Islands landmarks to light up red for return of the poppy appeal
Douglas Ross
'We cannot continue to see cars in people's gardens': Douglas Ross vows to tackle…
Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell are still the keys to Scotland in 2022/23.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Townsend should stick close to his generational players for the…
Inverness will play Dryburgh Athletic in the league cup quarter-final. (Image: Brian Smith)
Caley Thistle Women, Westdyke and Grampian Ladies find out SWF Championship and League One…
lidl toy donations
Charities invited to sign up for Lidl's Christmas toy bank initiative to help struggling…
Lossiemouth's Fergus Edwards is the latest Highland League player to tackle our Quickfire Questions.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Lossiemouth's Fergus Edwards faces the Quickfire Questions
Wick Academy's Richard Macadie has had a long - and decorated - Highland League career.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Wick Academy legend Richard Macadie on his illustrious career
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Police remain on the scene dealing with an ongoing investigation at Troon Avenue in Ardler. Picture shows; Police on the scene at Troon Avenue in Ardler on Saturday March 6. Troon Avenue, Dundee. Supplied by Staff pic by Steven Brown Date; 06/03/2021
Aberdeen graduate accused of double murder could have acted with 'diminished responsibility', court told

Editor's Picks