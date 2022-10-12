Fresh footage casts ‘real doubt’ on alleged racial abuse of Jair Tavares

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doubts have been cast on whether Hibernian player Jair Tavares was subjected to racist abuse at Tannadice following initial investigations into the alleged incident, the PA news agency understands.

Dundee United and the Scottish Professional Football League both launched investigations after footage was highlighted on social media after Tuesday night’s cinch Premiership game, which the home side won 1-0.

Hibs had called for a probe after alleging one of their players was subjected to racist comments.

Livingston assistant manager Marvin Bartley had earlier drawn attention to footage from United’s own coverage in which the word “black” appeared to be used amid shouts of abuse as Portuguese forward Tavares tried to retrieve the ball after it went out of the park.

A source close to the enquiries told PA on Wednesday evening that “real doubt” had been cast on the original claim after fresh footage was viewed.

United earlier stated that the microphones were situated in the Jerry Kerr Stand, which houses away fans.

A statement from the Tayside club on Wednesday morning read: “The footage appeared to transmit either racist or other derogatory language used within the stadium.

“We are currently investigating the incident and are working with all the relevant stakeholders to isolate the area of the stadium where the audio has been picked up and determine the content clearly.

“Initial investigations can confirm only two microphones were active within the stadium for the broadcast, and both were situated on our TV gantry within the Jerry Kerr Stand and placed at 45-degree angles.

“The footage shown on the broadcast at the time the alleged incident occurred, took place on the opposite side of the stadium from where the two microphones were placed.

“Dundee United has a zero-tolerance policy towards racism and racists are simply not welcome inside Tannadice Park.”

Hibs earlier spoke out over the incident “involving a racist comment directed towards one of our players”.

The club added: “Hibernian have made contact with Dundee United regarding this and would strongly support any investigation into this matter. We encourage anyone with information that could help identify the individual to come forward.

“Racist or discriminatory behaviour towards any player, official, staff member or supporter is completely unacceptable, and has no place in our game or wider society.”

Crowd behaviour in league games falls under the jurisdiction of the SPFL, which was understood to be working with broadcast partners to attempt to clarify what was shouted.

An SPFL spokesperson said on Wednesday lunchtime that the league was making enquiries, “including reviewing audio footage of the incident” and was awaiting the match delegate’s report.

Bartley, who is also the equality and diversity advisor to the Scottish Football Association, had earlier implored footballing authorities to take swift action.

He said: “I tried and tried to convince myself that I had misheard this but after listening multiple times I’m unfortunately right. To hear someone shout this and abuse someone for their skin colour breaks my heart.

“We’re now at a point where either the authorities do something about it or they simply tell us they don’t care. I wish I could explain the pain and heartache this sort of stuff causes but it’s impossible to put into words. My heart genuinely goes out to Jair, all he was trying to do was his job and getting the ball to speed up play.

“There is no chance that the people around him didn’t hear the scumbag who’s shouted this. I hope the ones who did report it to the club but if they don’t then the SFA and SPFL need to come down hard because this is as clear as it gets.

“We can’t allow these people to ruin our beautiful game or ruin the reputation of a country I’m glad to call home. Nights like tonight are hard to deal with and I was only listening, it was aimed at Jair.”