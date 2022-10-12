Rob Atkinson scores twice as Bristol City snatch victory against Preston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Rob Atkinson was Bristol City’s unlikely two-goal hero in a 2-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Preston at Ashton Gate.

The home side took a 54th-minute lead when Zak Vyner glanced on a Mark Sykes cross and centre-back Atkinson netted with a powerful header.

But North End drew level eight minutes from time, Andrew Hughes driving the ball through a crowded six-yard box after City failed to clear a Robbie Brady free-kick.

The winner came at the start of stoppage time when Alex Scott’s left-wing corner found the head of Atkinson, who powered the ball home from close range.

City boss Nigel Pearson had sprung a surprise by dropping experienced goalkeeper Dan Bentley to the bench and bringing in Max O’Leary.

His side made a fast start, with Antoine Semenyo’s second-minute shot being blocked for a corner with Preston under heavy early pressure.

The visitors spent much of the opening 20 minutes on the back foot, but City could not find a telling final pass to create a clear opening.

As Preston grew into the game, O’Leary had to make his first save after 25 minutes, diving at the feet of Sean Maguire as he ran onto a Daniel Johnson through ball.

Semenyo tricked his way past Liam Lindsay on the half hour, only to be halted by a foul that earned the Preston defender a yellow card.

The bookings count was quickly evened up as Jay Dasilva was cautioned for a sliding challenge on Ali McCann.

Maguire volleyed high and wide from distance as both sides struggled to put incisive moves together in a disjointed first half.

City did carve out a chance on the break two minutes before half-time when Tommy Conway ran onto a Semenyo pass, but his tame shot was comfortably gathered by Freddie Woodman.

Dasilva and Atkinson shot over for City as a poor first half drew to a close.

The second period began like the first, with the home side pressing. Semenyo shot wide from a Joe Williams pass and a Dasilva drive was blocked for a corner before Atkinson broke the deadlock.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe reacted to the goal with a double substitution, sending on Ben Woodburn and Ryan Ledson for Johnson and Maguire.

His side were almost on level terms immediately as Emil Riis broke clear only to be denied by a full-stretch save from O’Leary.

The game was finally sparked into life and Semenyo fired narrowly over after a solo run.

The striker was looking increasingly dangerous and had another fierce effort parried by Woodman 10 minutes from time.

Hughes’ equaliser came against the run of play but counted for nothing on what was a memorable night for Atkinson.