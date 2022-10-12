Mohamed Salah hits fastest Champions League treble as Reds run riot at Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mohamed Salah hits fastest Champions League treble as Reds run riot at Rangers

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 10:10 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 9:33 am
Mo Salah hit a quickfire hat-trick (Steve Welsh/PA)
Mo Salah hit a quickfire hat-trick (Steve Welsh/PA)

Substitute Mohamed Salah grabbed the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool thrashed Rangers 7-1 to complete a double over the beleaguered Light Blues.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had cantered to a 2-0 win over a tentative Gers side at Anfield last Tuesday but there was initially more fight about the Gers this time and they took the lead in the 17th minute with a Scott Arfield drive.

Last season’s finalists responded seven minutes later when Brazilian attacker Roberto Firmino headed in from a corner before grabbing a second in the 55th minute as the visitors’ superior quality came to the fore.

Striker Darwin Nunez added a third with a fine finish in the 66th minute before Salah grabbed three goals in six minutes and 12 seconds with Harvey Elliott notching as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side crumbled.

It was not so much a Battle of Britain as a massacre and the Govan side remain rooted at the bottom of Group A without a point.

Liverpool are six points clear of Ajax  and three behind leaders Napoli with two fixtures remaining.

It was hoped by those of a Rangers persuasion that Ibrox could help fuel a much-needed positive result in their first Champions League campaign in 12 years and they were encouraged by Liverpool’s injury woes.

Scott Arfield
Rangers celebrate after Scott Arfield put them ahead (Steve Welsh/PA)

Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold were added to the list following Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Arsenal, while Salah was dropped to the bench, along with Thiago and Diogo Jota, although the Egyptian would take the headlines later.

Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Fabio Carvalho,  Firmino, Elliott and Fabinho came into the side.

Gers winger Ryan Kent took over from Rabbi Matondo on the left while Gers top scorer Antonio Colak was preferred to Alfredo Morelos, who started at Anfield.

The scene was set and it was the home side who drew first blood.

Skipper James Tavernier initially won possession in the Reds’ half and when Colak picked up the ball and laid it off to  midfielder Ryan Jack he stroked it into the path of Arfield who drove low past Alisson Becker from the edge of the box to send Ibrox into raptures.

Rangers v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Ibrox Stadium
Roberto Firmino headed Liverpool level (Steve Welsh/PA)

Minutes later, Gomez’s pass back to Alisson was too short but Colak could not get the ball under control and the chance was lost.

Smarting Liverpool increased the tempo and drew level when Firmino beat Tavernier to Kostas Tsimikas’s corner from the right to head in at the near post.

Back came Rangers and in the 41st minute Arfield’s shot from eight yards, from a Fashion Sakala cut-back, was blocked by Konate and Elliott completed the clearance.

The Govan side then suffered a huge blow when centre-back Connor Goldson picked up an injury tackling Nunez and had to be replaced by 18-year-old Leon King.

Rangers v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Ibrox Stadium
Roberto Firmino put Liverpool ahead (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Liverpool came roaring out the traps for the start of the second half and Rangers wobbled before finding their feet again.

The speed of Liverpool on the break, however posed problems for the home side and when Gomez galloped up the right flank, leaving Kent in his wake, he crossed for Firmino to sweep the ball through Allan McGregor’ legs from eight yards.

In an instant, it looked too much of a task for Rangers and Liverpool swept forward time and again.

Rangers v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Ibrox Stadium
Mo Salah punished Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

Jack limped off to be replaced by veteran Steven Davis but belief seemed to have deserted Van Bronckhorst’s side and it drained away further when Firmino casually flicked the ball to Nunez who steered the ball past McGregor from just inside the box.

McGregor saved from Salah, who had come on along with Thiago and Scotland skipper Andy Robertson  – he was booed due to his Celtic allegiances – with Jota coming on soon afterwards.

Salah then took over.

He poked in the fourth in the 76th minute from an acute angle, then, as the Gers defence disintegrated, twice fired in from the edge of the box within minutes to take the match ball and it became even worse as Elliott knocked in a seventh, confirmed by a VAR check.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Omari Patrick faces a late fitness test for Carlisle (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Omari Patrick faces late fitness test ahead of Carlisle’s clash with Doncaster
Micky Mellon’s Tranmere are looking to extend a four-game league winning run (Simon Marper/PA)
Micky Mellon’s in-form Tranmere looking to extend winning run against Crewe
Will Jacks will be joining England’s Test team for the first time in Pakistan (Adam Davy/PA)
Hundred hero with leadership potential – a closer look at Will Jacks
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ football is going to auction (Graham Budd Auctions/Handout)
Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ football to go under the hammer next month
Tottenham will use the likes of Son Heung-min to help market a new football training app they have invested in (Handout/PA)
Tottenham show commitment to grassroots football by investing in coaching app
Manchester United play Chelsea later this month (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Enough is enough – Man Utd Supporters’ Trust take action after ticket issues
Rafael Leao has been linked with Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Football rumours: AC Milan look to tie down Chelsea target Rafael Leao
Paula Radcliffe broke the world record at the Chicago Marathon (Rebecca Naden/PA)
On this day in 2002: Paula Radcliffe wins Chicago Marathon in world record time
Rob Burrow is determined to remain upbeat (PA Images/Zak Goodwin)
Rob Burrow would not discourage children from playing rugby despite MND battle
Antonio Conte feared blowing a two-goal lead (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Conte feared Tottenham would blow two-goal lead against Frankfurt

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Bethany Watt was reported missing on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Man knocked on door holding bread knife… and police officer answered
3
Eddie Williams lifting Invercauld stone at strongman event in Braemar
Braemar’s Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot
4
To go with story by David Mackay. A9 crash near Kingussie Picture shows; A9 near Kingussie. Kingussie. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
5
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
6
The car crashed on Crown Street in Aberdeen on Tuesday. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police tried to stop car which crashed and landed on its roof in Aberdeen
7
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
10
HIE chief executive Stuart Black says valuable insight into the area’s strengths and vulnerabilities Image: John Paul/HIE
Survey reveals the issues driving younger people out of the Highlands and Islands

More from Press and Journal

Craig Revel Horwood who starred as Miss Hannigan in Annie in the West End, is now bringing the role to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen.
Fab-u-lous Craig Revel Horwood will star in Annie at His Majesty's in Aberdeen
Police are appealing for information after a man was taken to hospital in Fort William.
Detectives appeal for information following 'serious' assault in Fort William
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
RES has sparked controversy with plans for 850ft+ turbines at Hill of Fare in Aberdeenshire
Local MP says proposed 820ft Hill of Fare turbines are 'simply too big'
Young at Heart Deeside is offering a warm space in Aboyne Library every Tuesday and Friday. Images: macondo/ Shutterstock
Warm bank in Aboyne twice a week as people forced to turn off heating
To go with story by David Mackay. A9 crash near Kingussie Picture shows; A9 near Kingussie. Kingussie. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
Four in every five families in the Western Isles will be in fuel poverty this winter. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Concerns raised as four in five families in Western Isles plunged into fuel poverty
Royal Mail managers are striking in a pay row.
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
Mo Salah hit a quickfire hat-trick (Steve Welsh/PA)
Behind the scenes at The Society Awards 2022
BrewDog founders Martin Dickie (right) and James Watt at the site of their Lost Forest, on the Highland estate the company owns (Photo: BrewDog)
David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform

Editor's Picks