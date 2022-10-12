Two-goal Rob Atkinson earns the praise of Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two-goal Rob Atkinson earns the praise of Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 11:00 pm
Nigel Pearson praised Rob Atkinson’s display (Tim Markland/PA)
Nigel Pearson praised the character of two-goal hero Rob Atkinson after his second-half strikes ended Bristol City’s five-match winless streak.

The manager had accused his team of lacking spirit and application in last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Birmingham and the centre-back did not escape his anger.

Atkinson’s response was to head the Robins in front from Mark Sykes’ 54th-minute cross and then grab the winner with another header from a stoppage-time corner.

Andrew Hughes looked to have earned Preston a point with an 82nd-minute shot, but it proved in vain.

Pearson said: “Rob needed a good game after Saturday and he wasn’t alone in that.

“He is in the team to defend and I’m pleased he did that well tonight because we were poor in that respect at Birmingham.

“The goals capped his night and I’m pleased with his response and that of the team collectively to what happened at the weekend.

“Saturday’s performance was out of character and it was important we got back to where we are as a team.

“We needed a victory and I’m pleased the players showed the necessary effort from the opening minute to the end of the game.

“I’m not going overboard with one win. It has helped us climb the table, but Saturday’s performance is still fresh in the mind.”

Pearson praised the contribution of goalkeeper Max O’Leary, who was preferred to captain Dan Bentley between the posts.

“I keep saying that when players get an opportunity they have to take it and Max did that tonight,” Pearson added.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe made no attempt to disguise a display that fell well short of last weekend’s 3-2 win at Norwich.

He said: “We weren’t good enough. We were flat and not good with our passing. I’m disappointed with the performance.

“Even at 1-1, I didn’t think we could win the game. But I thought we had got a point and we should have seen things out by defending that corner.

“There are no excuses. It’s frustrating because we have good players, but we didn’t showcase that tonight.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Deepdale after a tough period on the road, but I’d rather be going back there with a point.

“For some reason there was a lack of energy out there. Some players are out on their feet, but I didn’t want to make too many changes.

“We found it hard to get in behind Bristol City and they got in behind us. They were up for it for obvious reasons, but we should have done better.”

