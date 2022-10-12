Rob Burrow would not discourage children from playing rugby despite MND battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rob Burrow would not discourage children from playing rugby despite MND battle

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 12:05 am
Rob Burrow is determined to remain upbeat (PA Images/Zak Goodwin)
Rob Burrow is determined to remain upbeat (PA Images/Zak Goodwin)

Rob Burrow has no regrets about playing rugby league and would not discourage his children from following in his footsteps.

The former Leeds and Great Britain scrum-half is now confined to a wheelchair and unable to perform basic functions without help as motor neurone disease takes an increasing hold of his body.

Former rugby players are 15 times more likely to suffer from MND than the average person according to a new study, but Burrow, who was diagnosed with the disease in December 2019, is not entirely convinced by the findings.

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos – Betfred Super League Grand Final – Old Trafford
Rob Burrow celebrates winning the Grand Final with Leeds coach Brian McDermott (left) and team-mate Danny McGuire (Richard Sellers/PA)

“It was such small sample so I cannot really comment,” Burrow told the PA news agency. “More research needs to be done.”

Burrow, who won eight Super League titles during his glittering career with the Rhinos, insists he would not change anything from his past and would be happy for children Macy (10), Maya (7) and Jackson (3) to take up rugby.

“I’d like my kids to do whatever sports they desire,” he said with the use of eye-recognition technology. “There is no evidence that anything causes MND. I think I was so unlucky that I got the disease.

“The positives outweigh the negatives. I would not be the person I am today without the experience I got from playing rugby league, the friendships and bonds and life experiences, travelling the world.”

Jamie-Jones Buchanan Testimonial – Emerald Headingley
Rob Burrow with his children Macy, Maya and Jackson at a testimonial match he played in 2020 (Dave Howarth/PA)

Rob and his wife Lindsey, who cares for her husband full-time despite having to look after their three young children and holding down a job as a physiotherapist, are the subjects of BBC documentary ‘Rob Burrow: Living with MND’, which airs next Tuesday.

It is a moving and intimate account of how the family cope with the debilitating illness and yet somehow remain upbeat, with Burrow maintaining he is “not giving in, right until my last breath” as he has “too many reasons to live”.

In the heart-wrenching documentary, he says: “I’m a prisoner in my own body, that’s the way MND gets you. The lights are on but no one’s home.”

Essentially a private person, Lindsey opens up about the difficulties the family experience and, movingly, contemplates a future without her childhood sweetheart.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Rob and Lindsey Burrow at Windsor Castle to receive his MBE (Steve Parsons/PA)

“I’ve watched it back and there were plenty of tears,” she said. “I cried pretty much all the way through it.

“As soon as I start talking about Rob and the children and the future, that’s where it pulls at your heart strings.

“I’m out of my comfort zone, but at the end of the day it’s not about us. The reason for doing this is to raise awareness about how brutal and cruel and devastating MND is and that it doesn’t just affect the person, it affects the whole family.

“Me doing an interview is nothing compared to what Rob and many other sufferers go through, it puts it into perspective and, if we can help one other person or raise more awareness and more funds for research, it can only be a good thing.

The Burrow Strictly Ball
The Burrow family seen at a fundraiser at Headingley (Gerard Binks/PA)

“It’s really tough doing those interviews, but I don’t want people to be sad. Yes it is a sad story, but there is a lot of hope in there as well, seeing the kids and just how much they love life.

“If you spin it on its head, the message I hope people will take from it is that life is for living and, despite what life throws at you, you can still have happy times and happy memories despite the heartache and the sadness.”

Arguably the star of the documentary is Macy, who describes a biography she wrote about her father as part of a school project.

“They were asked to write about someone who had inspired them and Macy chose to write about her dad,” explained Lindsey.

“It was never intended to be in the documentary, but some of the things she said really fitted in well. She almost narrated the story through it.

“It tells the story of how much she looks up to Rob and what a brilliant father figure he’s been to the children and how much they think of him.

“The children just love life and waking up on a morning and seeing the three children happy and smiling, it keeps you going.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Joao Pedro has been out with a calf problem (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Joao Pedro back in action as Watford take on Norwich
Port Vale’s Jamie Proctor remains out. (David Davies/PA)
Port Vale continue to be without Jamie Proctor ahead of Forest Green game
Toto Nsiala is a doubt for Fleetwood. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fleetwood assessing defender Toto Nsiala ahead of Shrewsbury visit
Interim manager Lewis Young could make changes for Crawley’s game against Newport (Steven Paston/PA)
Lewis Young may make changes for Crawley’s home game with Newport
Azeem Rafiq has denied a new report that he used anti-Semitic and homophobic language during his time at Yorkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Azeem Rafiq denies new allegations of anti-Semitism, homophobia and fat-shaming
Chris Cadden knows Hibernian need to be brave against Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)
Chris Cadden calls on Hibernian to be brave when they take on Celtic
Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes has made a major impact since his arrival from Lyon (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A closer look at Bruno Guimaraes, a player who is catching the eye on…
Everton manager Frank Lampard believes his side are better equipped to cope with setbacks this season (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton have to come back stronger after taking hits – Frank Lampard
Gary Lineker has said he knows of gay Premier League players and hopes to see them come out during the World Cup (Peter Byrne/PA)
Gary Lineker hopes gay footballer will come out during Qatar World Cup
Gianna Mitchell plays for Nottingham Forest women and works in the club’s marketing department (Nottingham Forest FC/PA)
Nottingham Forest striker Gianna Mitchell ‘excited’ to play at City Ground

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Councillor John Wheeler switches on the new power supply, along with Aberdeen Heat & Power chairman Ramsay Milne at Tillydrone Energy Centre. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz brought his show to The Tivoli theatre as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Louise's family members Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Tom Lindsay, David Lindsay, Lesley Michie, Rebecca Yeoman at the knitwear sale on Saturday. Image: David Lindsay.
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

Police were called to a crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis on Friday morning. Image: Google Maps Street View.
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
Council Leader Robin Currie.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
All photos by Matt Crockett.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
CR0038879 Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire Shield first round match between Fraserburgh (black)and Banks o' Dee (Blue) Neil Gauld, centre, was the scorer Pictured are: Banks O dee celebrate equalising at 2 2 in te first half ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell 11/10 /2022
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Diogo Jota of Liverpool takes on John Lundstram and Leon King of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
Is Liz Truss's government serious or an experimental Fringe show? (Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see

Editor's Picks

Most Commented