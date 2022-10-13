Hundred hero with leadership potential – a closer look at Will Jacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hundred hero with leadership potential – a closer look at Will Jacks

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 10:23 am
Will Jacks will be joining England’s Test team for the first time in Pakistan (Adam Davy/PA)
England called up two uncapped players for their forthcoming Test tour of Pakistan, with Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks brought in as all-round options.

But while Livingstone is an established part of both white-ball teams, Jacks is a newcomer on the scene having received his international debut in last month’s T20 tour of Pakistan.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things you may not know about the 23-year-old.

Starter for 10

Jacks first came to prominence back in 2019, when he cracked an astonishing 25-ball century in a 10-over pre-season warm-up match against Lancashire in Dubai. He took a particular liking to Red Rose spinner Stephen Parry, smashing him for a maximum six sixes in an over. Jacks would have claimed the record for fastest ton in representative cricket had the game been officially recognised.

The class of 2018

Jacks was a star player in the England Under-19 squad that took part in the youth World Cup four years ago. His captain in that tournament was Harry Brook, who is also part of the Pakistan tour. Jacks made 102 against Canada and topped England’s bowling averages with seven wickets at 21.57. The first member of that party to gain full international recognition was Tom Banton, who has played six ODIs and 14 T20s but looks to have fallen down the pecking order.

Big words from Batty

Gareth Batty
Gareth Batty, pictured, talked up Will Jacks (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former England spinner Gareth Batty, now Surrey’s head coach, made a surprising call earlier this summer when he pushed Jacks up the pecking order as the Brown Caps’ first-choice slow bowler. He leapfrogged Amar Virdi, who was picked to tour India with the Test squad not long ago, and also the up and coming Dan Moriarty. But Batty saw enough in Jacks to believe he could be the new Moeen Ali – a verdict the national selectors have now echoed. Batty said: “Skill-sets and development, there are parallels there, there really are. I don’t say this lightly. If we are saying that we want Will to emulate Moeen Ali, then we are asking a lot of him because Moeen is a wonderful cricketer, worldwide there aren’t many who can do what he can do. We’re asking a lot of him, which possibly shows where I’m coming from with the perception that he’s our lead spinner right now.”

Hundred Hero

Will Jacks
Jacks hit a century in The Hundred (Steven Paston/PA)

Jacks holds the record for the highest score in The Hundred. After two seasons there have been just two centuries in the 100-ball format, with Birmingham Phoenix youngster Will Smeed the first to reach the landmark on August 11 when he made 101 not out. With the seal finally broken, Jacks followed suit just three days later with 108 in Oval Invincibles’ win over Southern Brave. He hit 10 fours and eight sixes along the way.

Leadership potential

When England duty ruled Surrey’s regular T20 captain Chris Jordan out of their Vitality Blast quarter-final against Yorkshire this summer, Jacks was chosen to take up the baton. He was preferred to red-ball skipper Rory Burns, the more experienced Laurie Evans and well-travelled West Indian Sunil Narine. Things did not go to plan, with a nail-biting defeat, but Jacks’ status as a dressing room presence was confirmed.

