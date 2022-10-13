Spin over pace and importance of the toss – the numbers behind the T20 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Spin over pace and importance of the toss – the numbers behind the T20 World Cup

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 1:57 pm
Jos Buttler will lead England in the T20 World Cup after recovering from a calf injury (Nick Potts/PA)
Jos Buttler will lead England in the T20 World Cup after recovering from a calf injury (Nick Potts/PA)

England are building momentum ahead of the men’s T20 World Cup that starts on Friday, having recorded successive warm-up victories against hosts and defending champions Australia.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some key trends ahead of the tournament.

Win the toss and bowl

Eoin Morgan and Aaron Finch at the toss
England’s former captain Eoin Morgan preferred to chase a target after winning the toss (Dan Mullan/PA)

There has been a clear shift towards chasing targets in limited-overs cricket.

The prevailing wisdom in the early years of Twenty20 internationals was to bat first, with the majority of teams winning the toss between 2005 and 2016 choosing to do so (52 per cent).

However, this trend has reversed since 2017, with most captains electing to field instead (62 per cent).

Under the leadership of previous captain Eoin Morgan and current skipper Jos Buttler, England have been at the forefront of this change.

England’s T20 side has fielded first on 32 of the 34 occasions that they have won the toss since 2017. Up until 2016, their decisions at the toss were almost evenly split.

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

World Cup results suggest that this tactic is successful, particularly in the latter stages of the tournament.

Although there is little to choose between batting first or second in the group stage, the team chasing has prevailed on 57 and 71 per cent of occasions in semi-finals and finals respectively.

Last year’s knockout games highlighted this, with Australia and New Zealand overhauling targets against Pakistan and England in the semi-finals, before the Aussies did the same to the Black Caps in the final.

Spin to prove decisive?

Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is one of the leading bowlers in T20 cricket (Nigel French/PA)

Nine of the world’s top 10 bowlers in the T20 format are classed as spinners, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Even in Australia – where wickets are renowned for being hard and bouncy – teams are likely to be reliant on their slow bowlers to restrict their opponents’ scoring rate.

Spinners have conceded fewer runs per over than pace bowlers in six of the seven T20 World Cups to date, with the exception being the first edition of the tournament in 2007.

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

While the past four World Cups having been held in the sub-continent on pitches that are conducive to spin, T20 internationals played in Australia have seen the same pattern persist over a sustained period – with spin proving more economical than pace in every year since 2011.

On average, spinners concede 7.34 runs per over in Australia compared with an economy rate of 8.02 for the quicks.

England’s Achilles’ heel

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

England are hitting form at the right time ahead of the World Cup, with back-to-back wins over Australia in the past week coming on the heels of a series victory in Pakistan.

They boast a stacked batting line-up and are one of just three sides to have scored their runs at more than nine per over since the previous tournament ended in November 2021.

However, England’s bowling remains a concern, with their economy rate of 8.86 over the same period among the worst of the leading contenders.

No team has won a World Cup with an economy rate above 8.13.

Afghanistan to challenge big names

  1. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan) - 6.08
  2. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 6.35
  3. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 6.40
  4. Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan) - 6.44
  5. Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) - 6.57

Jos Buttler’s side face Afghanistan in their opening game next Saturday (October 22) – the lowest-ranked of the automatic qualifiers in their group.

However, the Afghanistan bowling attack is likely to cause England problems, as it features three of the five most economical bowlers in T20s in 2022.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi have all conceded fewer than 6.50 runs per over in the shortest format this year.

For context, Adil Rashid is the most miserly bowler in England’s World Cup squad, and his economy rate is 8.11 in 2022.

South Africa to end tournament hoodoo?

South Africa's Rilee Rossouw
In-form Rilee Rossouw is part of a destructive South African batting unit (Nick Potts/PA)

South Africa have the highest win percentage of any side at T20 World Cups (63 per cent) but they are yet to win the tournament or even reach the final.

The Proteas – who go into this event on the back of the recent launch of their new T20 franchise tournament (SA20) – have developed a reputation for falling short at World Cups, having also failed to make the final in the 50-over version.

The current side have the batting firepower to worry any opponent, having scored 200 or more in five of their 13 T20 innings in 2022 – by far the best ratio of any team.

  1. Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) - 176.84
  2. Tim David (Australia) - 174.83
  3. Finn Allen (New Zealand) - 168.44
  4. Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand) - 168.28
  5. Tristan Stubbs (South Africa) - 166.24

South Africa’s middle order consists of in-form players such as Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs and David Miller, who all average over 30 this year at a strike rate in excess of 150 runs per 100 balls.

Much like England, their weakness is on the bowling front, but that could change if the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje can replicate their recent Test form in the shortest format.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Joao Pedro has been out with a calf problem (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Joao Pedro back in action as Watford take on Norwich
Port Vale’s Jamie Proctor remains out. (David Davies/PA)
Port Vale continue to be without Jamie Proctor ahead of Forest Green game
Toto Nsiala is a doubt for Fleetwood. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fleetwood assessing defender Toto Nsiala ahead of Shrewsbury visit
Interim manager Lewis Young could make changes for Crawley’s game against Newport (Steven Paston/PA)
Lewis Young may make changes for Crawley’s home game with Newport
Azeem Rafiq has denied a new report that he used anti-Semitic and homophobic language during his time at Yorkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Azeem Rafiq denies new allegations of anti-Semitism, homophobia and fat-shaming
Chris Cadden knows Hibernian need to be brave against Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)
Chris Cadden calls on Hibernian to be brave when they take on Celtic
Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes has made a major impact since his arrival from Lyon (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A closer look at Bruno Guimaraes, a player who is catching the eye on…
Everton manager Frank Lampard believes his side are better equipped to cope with setbacks this season (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton have to come back stronger after taking hits – Frank Lampard
Gary Lineker has said he knows of gay Premier League players and hopes to see them come out during the World Cup (Peter Byrne/PA)
Gary Lineker hopes gay footballer will come out during Qatar World Cup
Gianna Mitchell plays for Nottingham Forest women and works in the club’s marketing department (Nottingham Forest FC/PA)
Nottingham Forest striker Gianna Mitchell ‘excited’ to play at City Ground

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Councillor John Wheeler switches on the new power supply, along with Aberdeen Heat & Power chairman Ramsay Milne at Tillydrone Energy Centre. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz brought his show to The Tivoli theatre as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Louise's family members Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Tom Lindsay, David Lindsay, Lesley Michie, Rebecca Yeoman at the knitwear sale on Saturday. Image: David Lindsay.
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

Four busy streets will be closed in Aberdeen on Monday. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visiting the city
Police were called to a crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis on Friday morning. Image: Google Maps Street View.
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
Council Leader Robin Currie.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
All photos by Matt Crockett.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
CR0038879 Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire Shield first round match between Fraserburgh (black)and Banks o' Dee (Blue) Neil Gauld, centre, was the scorer Pictured are: Banks O dee celebrate equalising at 2 2 in te first half ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell 11/10 /2022
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Diogo Jota of Liverpool takes on John Lundstram and Leon King of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented