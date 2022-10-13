Probe suggests alleged abuse at Tannadice was ‘derogatory rather than racial’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Probe suggests alleged abuse at Tannadice was ‘derogatory rather than racial’

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 1:59 pm
Dundee United launched a probe into racism claims (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dundee United launched a probe into racism claims (Jane Barlow/PA)

Initial investigations into an alleged racial slur against Hibernian forward Jair Tavares have concluded that the comment came from Hibs fans and was unlikely to have been racist.

Hibs called for a probe after Livingston assistant manager Marvin Bartley highlighted footage on social media after hearing the word “black” among some abuse as Tavares tried to retrieve the ball at a throw-in during his side’s defeat by Dundee United on Tuesday night.

Investigations by the clubs and broadcasters have shown that the shout came from the Hibs fans in the Jerry Kerr Stand, on the opposite side of Tannadice to where Tavares was trying to get the ball back from the crowd with his side trailing 1-0.

It is unclear who the subject of the abuse was but Hibernian have released footage of several camera angles which give greater context to the incident.

A statement from United read: “During the course of the investigation, we utilised every available video angle and accompanying audio in an attempt to conclusively prove both where the shout emitted from, and also what phrase was shouted.

“Following feedback from the host broadcaster and analysis of the audio mics available, both clubs unequivocally accept that the shout came from the stand housing the away fans.

“While there is no conclusive proof to confirm the words used by the offender, all parties are in agreement, based on the evidence available, that the likelihood is the comment was derogatory rather than racial.

“In no way does this make the abuse acceptable, but it is clear that the initial media clip and reaction by parties after that offered an unreliable and skewed representation of the incident.

Jerry Kerr Stand
Microphones were in the Jerry Kerr Stand (PA)

“As a club, we are pleased that the unfair representation of our supporters has been rectified. We hope that our calm and concise investigation will end a disappointing experience for our supporters who should have been celebrating victory on the park.

“Dundee United FC offers our continued assistance to Hibernian FC should they wish to attempt to identify the individual responsible for the comment.

“Finally, and importantly, we would like to reiterate our policy as a club regarding racism amongst all forms of derogatory abuse – it is not welcome at Tannadice Park. We do not welcome racists to Tannadice Park.”

Hibs released a similar statement and thanked United, the Scottish Professional Football League and broadcasters for their help in carrying out a swift investigation following Tuesday night’s game.

Marvin Bartley
Marvin Bartley highlighted the incident (Steve Welsh/PA)

Their statement added: “Hibernian FC will continue to investigate the matter with Dundee United, the host broadcaster, and other stakeholders, to ensure that the correct outcome is reached. If an individual is identified, then the person will face the strongest action from the club.

“As a club, Hibernian FC has a zero-tolerance position on all kinds discriminatory and derogatory abuse and finds that behaviour completely abhorrent. It has no place at Hibs, in the game or in wider society.”

Bartley had called for swift action on Twitter on Tuesday night and wrote: “I tried and tried to convince myself that I had misheard this but after listening multiple times I’m unfortunately right. To hear someone shout this and abuse someone for their skin colour breaks my heart.”

The former Hibs player later replied to a Twitter user: “I’m not asking or relying on anyone to tell me what happened because I can clearly hear with my own ears what’s being said. I’m actually shocked you’re trying to tell me the word being said is ‘fat’.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Joao Pedro has been out with a calf problem (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Joao Pedro back in action as Watford take on Norwich
Port Vale’s Jamie Proctor remains out. (David Davies/PA)
Port Vale continue to be without Jamie Proctor ahead of Forest Green game
Toto Nsiala is a doubt for Fleetwood. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fleetwood assessing defender Toto Nsiala ahead of Shrewsbury visit
Interim manager Lewis Young could make changes for Crawley’s game against Newport (Steven Paston/PA)
Lewis Young may make changes for Crawley’s home game with Newport
Azeem Rafiq has denied a new report that he used anti-Semitic and homophobic language during his time at Yorkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Azeem Rafiq denies new allegations of anti-Semitism, homophobia and fat-shaming
Chris Cadden knows Hibernian need to be brave against Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)
Chris Cadden calls on Hibernian to be brave when they take on Celtic
Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes has made a major impact since his arrival from Lyon (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A closer look at Bruno Guimaraes, a player who is catching the eye on…
Everton manager Frank Lampard believes his side are better equipped to cope with setbacks this season (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton have to come back stronger after taking hits – Frank Lampard
Gary Lineker has said he knows of gay Premier League players and hopes to see them come out during the World Cup (Peter Byrne/PA)
Gary Lineker hopes gay footballer will come out during Qatar World Cup
Gianna Mitchell plays for Nottingham Forest women and works in the club’s marketing department (Nottingham Forest FC/PA)
Nottingham Forest striker Gianna Mitchell ‘excited’ to play at City Ground

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Councillor John Wheeler switches on the new power supply, along with Aberdeen Heat & Power chairman Ramsay Milne at Tillydrone Energy Centre. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz brought his show to The Tivoli theatre as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Louise's family members Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Tom Lindsay, David Lindsay, Lesley Michie, Rebecca Yeoman at the knitwear sale on Saturday. Image: David Lindsay.
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

Four busy streets will be closed in Aberdeen on Monday. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visiting the city
Police were called to a crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis on Friday morning. Image: Google Maps Street View.
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
Council Leader Robin Currie.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
All photos by Matt Crockett.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
CR0038879 Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire Shield first round match between Fraserburgh (black)and Banks o' Dee (Blue) Neil Gauld, centre, was the scorer Pictured are: Banks O dee celebrate equalising at 2 2 in te first half ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell 11/10 /2022
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Diogo Jota of Liverpool takes on John Lundstram and Leon King of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented