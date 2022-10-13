Luton forward Cauley Woodrow remains sidelined against QPR by calf problem

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Nathan Jones will continue to be without Cauley Woodrow for Luton’s Championship clash against QPR.

The 27-year-old forward, who signed from Barnsley in the summer, has been sidelined for his side’s last three matches through injury, and will be missing again at the weekend following a calf problem sustained in training.

Centre-back Reece Burke is also unavailable as he faces a spell out with a hamstring problem.

Alfie Doughty is pushing to make his debut for the Hatters having built up his fitness since overcoming injury.

QPR boss Michael Beale is sweating over the fitness of Ethan Laird.

The on-loan Manchester United defender limped off in the 2-1 win against Reading last Friday and faces a race to be fit.

Chris Willock (hamstring) will not feature but Taylor Richards and Sinclair Armstrong have returned to training.

Richards, who has not played for QPR since the opening day of the season, is set to be in Beale’s matchday squad.