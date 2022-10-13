Goalkeeper Aro Muric could make Burnley return against Swansea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burnley hope to have goalkeeper Aro Muric back for the visit of Swansea.

The stopper missed last week’s win at Coventry with a knock and his fitness will be assessed after Friday’s training session.

The Clarets hope to have Scott Twine available soon after a lengthy lay-off, but boss Vincent Kompany will not put a timescale on his return.

Midfielder Ashley Westwood (ankle) and winger Darko Churlinov remain long-term absentees.

Swansea will be without Joe Allen and Jamie Paterson.

Allen suffered a setback in his recovery from an injury sustained against Hull while Paterson has a groin issue and neither will be fit to face the Clarets.

Liam Cullen is still expected to miss out with a shoulder injury.

Boss Russell Martin this week distanced himself from the vacant managerial position at West Brom.