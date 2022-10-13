Bear with us and we’ll get more right – Scottish referees’ chief welcomes VAR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Bear with us and we’ll get more right – Scottish referees’ chief welcomes VAR

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 5:05 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 5:15 pm
VAR is coming into play in Scottish football (Andrew Milligan/PA)
VAR is coming into play in Scottish football (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s head of referees has asked fans to “bear with us” as the cinch Premiership gets used to VAR technology but promised a policy of minimum interference would help the process.

Hibernian’s home game against St Johnstone on October 21 will see the system go live after 10 months of training match officials and several months of tests in the Scottish Football Association’s new VAR headquarters.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell recently revealed he had been warned by colleagues in Europe that the first three months would be “horrendous” but the governing body’s head of referee operations, Crawford Allan, assured supporters that most checks would go unnoticed.

Crawford Allan
Crawford Allan is excited about VAR’s introduction (PA)

Speaking at the VAR centre at Clydesdale House in Glasgow, Allan said: “We have been signed off, we have been approved, we have got our licence to operate but bear with us on that element.

“What Ian is referring to is I think natural when you have anything new of this element in any industry, there will be a period where people are getting used to using it.

“We have spoken extensively to our colleagues down south, in the MLS, and to UEFA, and at all levels they have experienced a three-month level where the media, the referees, the fans, the players are all getting used to a new way of operating. I will try not to make it horrendous.

“The analogy I would use is, the guys and girls have their driving licence now, FIFA have approved us, but anyone who drives knows you get better at it the more you do it, you get less clunky and you get used to the system.

“I know it will be a little bit frustrating but I would rather wait 10-15 seconds longer and get a decision right than put pressure on them to say ‘you need to do it quicker, you need to do it quicker’. They might get a decision wrong then. Getting it right is the key.”

VAR will only come into play for clear and obvious errors in situations surrounding goals, penalty area incidents, red cards and mistaken identity, and only the immediately preceding attacking phase will be studied for incidents which could lead to goals being disallowed for example.

Fans will have to get used to assistant referees delaying offside calls on occasion but if there are any overlaps in the offside lines on the technology, then the attacker will get the benefit of the doubt.

“There are many benefits to us in being late adopters of VAR,” Allan said. “There will always be a line in the sand where people will ask ‘why did VAR intervene or not intervene?’ but in terms of delays and stoppages, going to the side of the field happens once every three games.

“Every goal, potential penalty, red card gets checked but hardly any of them end up being a live stoppage in the game.

“In terms of the frustrating one, I know some people find it a challenge to say ‘why has the assistant not flagged, that’s a blatant offside?’ If it’s blatant, the assistant can still flag. If they are in any doubt at all, but they think it’s probably offside, previously they will have flagged because they get paid to make the decision. Now we want play to move on in case a goal is scored.

“Yes there is a risk, and this has been in play for six years or so in other countries, that there could be a possible injury. The chances of that happening versus a cracking goal being scored and the assistant giving the wrong decision and killing football at that moment, history is showing ‘bear with us’.”

Allan is convinced the investment will be worth it. The 12 Premiership clubs will foot an estimated annual bill of £1.2million on a sliding scale relating to their prize money.

Scotland's VAR centre
The SFA’s new VAR headquarters at Clydesdale House (Gavin McCafferty/PA)

The former Category One referee revealed FIFA was impressed with the SFA’s facilities, which are run in conjunction with QTV and Hawk-Eye, and claimed they were “up there with La Liga, Premier League, UEFA’s centre”.

“The stat we’ve used before around key decisions is that it goes from 92 or 93 per cent to 98 or 99 per cent success,” he added.

“There will still be that element of controversy and having lived and operated in the goldfish bowl that is Scottish football, I’m very well aware of the scrutiny our guys are under.

“This will only ramp it up as there will be an expectancy that we should be getting more right, and we will get more right.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn had been due to fight last week (Steven Paston/PA)
BBBofC confirms anti-doping body will investigate Conor Benn’s failed drugs test
Joao Pedro has been out with a calf problem (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Joao Pedro back in action as Watford take on Norwich
Port Vale’s Jamie Proctor remains out. (David Davies/PA)
Port Vale continue to be without Jamie Proctor ahead of Forest Green game
Toto Nsiala is a doubt for Fleetwood. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fleetwood assessing defender Toto Nsiala ahead of Shrewsbury visit
Interim manager Lewis Young could make changes for Crawley’s game against Newport (Steven Paston/PA)
Lewis Young may make changes for Crawley’s home game with Newport
Azeem Rafiq has denied a new report that he used anti-Semitic and homophobic language during his time at Yorkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Azeem Rafiq denies new allegations of anti-Semitism, homophobia and fat-shaming
Chris Cadden knows Hibernian need to be brave against Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)
Chris Cadden calls on Hibernian to be brave when they take on Celtic
Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes has made a major impact since his arrival from Lyon (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A closer look at Bruno Guimaraes, a player who is catching the eye on…
Everton manager Frank Lampard believes his side are better equipped to cope with setbacks this season (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton have to come back stronger after taking hits – Frank Lampard
Gary Lineker has said he knows of gay Premier League players and hopes to see them come out during the World Cup (Peter Byrne/PA)
Gary Lineker hopes gay footballer will come out during Qatar World Cup

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
4
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
5
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
Whisky company Ardbeg swoops for Islay Hotel in ‘multi-million-pound’ deal
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court appearance. Picture shows; Stuart Adam Hunt.. Buckie. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug-driving ‘good Samaritan’ was looking for missing person
7
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
8
Councillor John Wheeler switches on the new power supply, along with Aberdeen Heat & Power chairman Ramsay Milne at Tillydrone Energy Centre. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
9
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
10
High Court in Livingston.
County lines gang member jailed after police raid Aberdeen flat

More from Press and Journal

Four busy streets will be closed in Aberdeen on Monday. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visiting the city
Police were called to a crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis on Friday morning. Image: Google Maps Street View.
A857 closed due motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Council Leader Robin Currie.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
All photos by Matt Crockett.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
CR0038879 Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire Shield first round match between Fraserburgh (black)and Banks o' Dee (Blue) Neil Gauld, centre, was the scorer Pictured are: Banks O dee celebrate equalising at 2 2 in te first half ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell 11/10 /2022
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Diogo Jota of Liverpool takes on John Lundstram and Leon King of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
Is Liz Truss's government serious or an experimental Fringe show? (Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see

Editor's Picks

Most Commented