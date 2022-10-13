Kyle Dempsey and Amadou Bakayoko set to return for Bolton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyle Dempsey and Amadou Bakayoko are set to return to Bolton’s squad for the visit of Barnsley.

Both players were absent from the squad beaten by Forest Green last weekend.

Midfielder Dempsey could go straight back into the team after a hip problem but Bakayoko is likely to be a substitute again as he has not started a game for over a month.

Defender Eoin Toal is unavailable after sustaining a thigh strain playing against Lincoln’s reserves in the week.

Barnsley midfielder Luke Thomas is out until February after a freak training ground accident on the eve of last weekend’s defeat at home to Exeter.

The 23-year-old broke his leg and sustained ankle ligament damage after falling awkwardly in training and has had surgery.

Forward James Norwood’s starting place could be in jeopardy after he was taken off in the first half last weekend.

The 16-year-old Fabio Jalo is unlikely to be involved despite scoring his first two senior goals in the 4-2 Papa John’s Trophy win at Doncaster on Tuesday.