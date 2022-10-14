Azeem Rafiq denies new allegations of anti-Semitism, homophobia and fat-shaming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Azeem Rafiq denies new allegations of anti-Semitism, homophobia and fat-shaming

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 10:40 am
Azeem Rafiq has denied a new report that he used anti-Semitic and homophobic language during his time at Yorkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Azeem Rafiq has denied a new report that he used anti-Semitic and homophobic language during his time at Yorkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former Yorkshire bowler Azeem Rafiq says new allegations of anti-Semitism, homophobia and fat-shaming are part of a “co-ordinated campaign of lies” to discredit him.

The 31-year-old was found to have been the victim of racial harassment and bullying while at Yorkshire by an investigation commissioned by the club.

A number of individuals have been charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board over racism allegations made by Rafiq, while Yorkshire have been charged over their handling of those allegations. The matter is now in the hands of the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC).

The Daily Mail has reported new allegations against Rafiq, who it emerged this week had been reprimanded by the CDC over anti-Semitic social media post from 2011.

The Mail reported claims that Rafiq repeatedly referred to a former county second XI team-mate as a Jew, made a homophobic comment towards an opposition player in 2009 and had forced overweight children to play without shirts on during a training session in 2015, and then referred to them as “fat b*******”.

Rafiq said: “These allegations are categorically untrue. I knew as a whistleblower I would come under attack.

“What I did not expect was a never-ending, co-ordinated campaign of lies, which has caused serious risk to me and my family’s safety.

“I have been vindicated over and over again, and will not be intimidated by those who seek to silence me.”

Rafiq has told The Cricketer he intends to move abroad because he fears for his family’s safety.

Rafiq has repeatedly called for CDC hearings examining the racism allegations he made and Yorkshire’s handling of them to be held in public, and there is understood to be growing confidence that at least the latter part of the process will be public.

Yorkshire are understood to favour a public hearing, and the ECB has taken a neutral stance on the matter.

Rafiq gave powerful testimony to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport parliamentary committee last November about his experience of abuse and bullying at Yorkshire, and he is set to appear before the same committee later this year.

December 13 has been pencilled in for him to appear alongside Yorkshire chair Lord Patel.

