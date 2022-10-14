Motherwell skipper Liam Kelly wary of Champions League backlash from Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Motherwell skipper Liam Kelly wary of Champions League backlash from Rangers

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 12:32 pm
Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly expects a tough day against Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly expects a tough day against Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Motherwell captain Liam Kelly has stressed it would be “delusional” to think they will get an easier ride against Rangers in the wake of their opponents’ Champions League disappointment.

Rangers visit Fir Park on Sunday on the back of a club-record 7-1 defeat against Liverpool at Ibrox.

But Kelly saw how Ross County responded days after his side won 5-0 in Dingwall earlier this month and knows Rangers will be determined to atone.

“You saw that with Ross County, we got a good result against them and then they turned up and beat Livingston,” he said.

“You always get a good reaction after a negative result and we are expecting one of the toughest games of the season.

“I don’t think it’s fair for us to be judging them against Liverpool to be honest.

“In a game like this it’s about understanding that if we are not at our very best then we are going to struggle.

“We need to be at our absolute best to get anything from this game. We recognise that. We will need to be well-organised without the ball because Rangers will spend long periods of time on the ball. But we are going to have a go. The manager always wants us to have a go.

“We are always confident that we can get a result against anybody. We are not a naive or delusional group and think it’s going to be an easy game, we know it’s going to be a really difficult game. They have some unbelievable players.

“But we have got faith in the players we have got, we trust each other, we trust the plan the manager will put in place for us, and it’s a game we will definitely try to win.”

Motherwell recently ran Celtic close in a 2-1 defeat at Parkhead and Kelly revealed there was no sense of satisfaction in making a game of it.

“We did give a right good account of ourselves but the manager thought we could have played a lot better at Celtic Park as well,” he said.

“We were really unhappy after the game, there wasn’t any sense of satisfaction after we lost that game. We were all really disappointed and the manager made that clear to us after the game.

“We are desperate to win and there is no point doing all right and getting beat. At Celtic Park it gave us confidence that we can get close, but you don’t want to get close, you want to take something from the game and that will be the message on Sunday.”

Manager Steven Hammell will make late decisions on several players but Louis Moult looks set to wait longer for his first start since returning to Fir Park as the striker builds up his fitness.

“Nobody wants to see Louis playing and starting for us more than me,” Hammell said.

“It’s not been ideal, we want to get him on the pitch more and that’s not been able to happen yet. We are hoping that’s going to change and we can get a little more out of him soon. Patient is probably the right word for it.

“I think it would be good to work with him and Kevin (van Veen) as well, it would give us a different option and dynamic to our team. We will see that at some point, hopefully it’s not too long.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Claressa Shields, left, and Savannah Marshall, right, during the weigh-in on Friday (John Walton/PA)
Verbal blows traded as Savannah Marshall prepares for Claressa Shields showdown
Stephen Robinson has Jonah Ayunga back for the game against Kilmarnock (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson has Jonah Ayunga back for St Mirren’s game with Kilmarnock
Stephen Robinson wants St Mirre n to get back to winning ways (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson targets five-game points streak for St Mirren
Matt Jay could return this week (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Matt Jay in contention for Exeter’s home fixture with Oxford
Dejan Kulusevski remains sidelined for Spurs (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dejan Kulusevski still sidelined as Tottenham prepare to face Everton
Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace visit bottom-placed Leicester on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The table can lie: Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira wary of lowly Leicester
Jesse Marsch’s Leeds are bidding to halt a five-game winless run (Danny Lawson/PA)
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch feels he has best support he has had throughout career
Dejan Kulusevski will not feature against Everton on Saturday despite rumours of his return (Mike Egerton/PA)
It’s a stupid risk: Antonio Conte won’t rush Dejan Kulusevski back for Tottenham
Ange Postecoglou is irked by suggestions Celtic do not deserve to be in the Champions League (Jan Woitas/DPA)
Ange Postecoglou adamant Celtic deserve to be in the Champions League
Sunderland’s Corry Evans is suspended for the visit of Wigan (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sunderland skipper Corry Evans suspended for Wigan clash

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Ian Stewart.
Unpaid work for Aberdeen grandad who racially abused Celtic players
3
Provost Rust Drive
Woman, 46, denies offering ‘sexual activity’ with 12-year-old boy for money
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Court Picture shows; Christopher Clark. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Stalked by bank transfers: Woman hounded by ex via money app
5
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
6
Eday Road resident John Green, pictured right, fears a serious accident could happen on Eday Road. Also pictured: Councillor Martin Greig. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘I am waiting for somebody to be killed’: Could higher speed bumps improve safety…
7
The Emmerdale Family Funday, held at Inchmarlo Golf Centre, Banchory - in aid of the Anthony Nolan Trust. Tony Audenshae who plays Bob Hope with Four-year-old Jasmine Walker. Pictures Colin Rennie. - Saturday June 5, 2004.
Emmerdale at 50: How the cast of the ITV soap have taken the north-east…
8
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
9
To go with story by Emma Grady. Prince Charles during his visit to Ballater yesterday 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo Picture shows; Prince Charles 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo. Ballater. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit
10
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

All the members of the Bon Accord Silver Band are travelling down to London fore the championships this weekend. Image: Bon Accord Silver Band.
Bon Accord Silver Band heading to London to compete in national championships
John Baillie has been rowing thousands of miles at Tesco stores to raise funds for Erskine. Image: Erskine.
Inverness veteran raises over £10k for Erskine after rowing equivalent of Atlantic
Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper in action against Kelty Hearts.
Highland League: Brechin City sign forward Botti Biabi on deal until end of season
Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who has links to Scotland's north-east
The Rest and Be Thankful
Traffic controls in action on Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain
George Leslie Norris died in a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Police Scotland.
Police name motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer
Post Office has been unable to reopen a service in Aberdeen. Picture by DC Thomson.
'Temporary' closure of Clifton Road Post Office could become permanent
Aberdeenshire Council has warned of potential rockfall on the A93 Braemar to Cairnwell road. Image: Google Maps.
Motorists warned of potential rockfall on A93 between Braemar and Cairnwell
Staffa
Rural tourism infrastructure projects receive share of £3 million funding
Our Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is totally free to view this week.
WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - Banks o' Dee and Fraserburgh meet…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented