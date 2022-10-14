Moussa Djenepo a doubt for Southampton’s clash with West Ham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Southampton midfielder Moussa Djenepo is a doubt for Sunday’s Premier League match against West Ham.

Djenepo has been absent from training through illness, and faces a late call on his match fitness.

Romeo Lavia is stepping up his recovery from a hamstring problem, while defender Tino Livramento (knee) is a long-term absentee.

West Ham will check on defenders Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna (hamstring) after both players limped out of Thursday’s win over Anderlecht – with Dawson having replaced Ogbonna in the first half before later going off himself because of a dead leg.

German defender Thilo Kehrer is available after sitting out on Thursday as a precaution, while forward Michail Antonio could return from illness and Kurt Zouma, who has also been unwell, will be assessed.

Winger Maxwel Cornet is still out with a calf strain, while defender Nayef Aguerd (ankle) continues his own recovery.

Southampton provisional squad: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Perraud, Salisu, Bella-Kotchap, Aribo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Diallo, Armstrong, Adams, McCarthy, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Larios, Maitland-Niles, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, Mara, Walcott.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Cresswell, Coufal, Dawson, Kehrer, Fornals, Paqueta, Soucek, Rice, Scamacca, Bowen, Areola, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Lanzini, Downes, Antonio, Benrahma.