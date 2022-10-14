Ruben Neves back from ban as Wolves host Nottingham Forest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wolves will welcome back captain Ruben Neves from suspension to face Nottingham Forest.

Defender Nathan Collins remains banned after his red card against Manchester City last month but Boubacar Traore is expected to be available following illness.

Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Pedro Neto (ankle), Chiquinho (knee) and Raul Jimenez (groin) remain out with interim boss Steve Davis hopeful Diego Costa will have recovered after playing almost an hour in the defeat at Chelsea last week.

Forest have no fresh injuries following their 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

Jack Colback is still struggling with a back injury and is unlikely to play a part while Omar Richards (leg) is still making his way back.

Boss Steve Cooper said Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) is “nowhere near” a return, which puts doubts over his place in Senegal’s World Cup squad.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Sarkic, Ait Nouri, Mosquera, Gomes, Jonny, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, B Traore, Podence, Nunes, Moutinho, Guedes, Ronan, Campbell, A Traore, Costa, Hwang.

Nottingham Forest provisional squad: Henderson, Worrall, Williams, Aurier, McKenna, Lodi, Gibbs-White, O’Brien, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler, Johnson, Hennessey, Biancone, Boly, Bade, Cook, Toffolo, Lingard, Awoniyi, Surridge, Dennis.