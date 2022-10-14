Derek McInnes ready for crunch time as Kilmarnock eye league and cup success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derek McInnes ready for crunch time as Kilmarnock eye league and cup success

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 2:22 pm
Big week for Kilmarnock says boss Derek McInnes (Steve Welsh/PA)
Big week for Kilmarnock says boss Derek McInnes (Steve Welsh/PA)

Derek McInnes is preparing Kilmarnock for what he believes is a potentially huge week in the season for the Ayrshire club.

The Rugby Park outfit travel to St Mirren in the cinch Premiership on Saturday then host Dundee United in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final on Tuesday night before Ross County visit in the league the following weekend.

Killie sit in 10th place in the table with eight points, ahead of Dundee United and Ross County only on goal difference, before they complete the first set of  league fixtures against the fourth-placed Buddies.

Manager McInnes said: “We feel that this week is a significant week for us.

“We have two home games after this game, one in the cup and then against Ross County next Saturday.

“If we can get two league wins and a semi-final place booked in the cup, we feel it is a significant week for us.

“In terms of the first round of games, it is too early to judge or make harsh calls on anybody. We feel we are improving but there is still a lot of improvement in us.

“St Mirren have started the season pretty well. I am not surprised.

“The big stand-out was the Celtic win for them which helped things.

“There are a lot of teams who are capable of going on consistent runs in the league and St Mirren have managed to do that.

“I am hoping that we can be that team as well. (St Mirren boss) Stephen Robinson has gone back to a system that worked well for him at Motherwell, two big strikers, good midfield support, good legs and a back five.

“They limit other teams’ opportunities,  Stephen’s teams are well-organised so we are going to have to make sure we are good enough to pick up something from the game.”

